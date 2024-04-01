Could AerSale Corp’s (NASDAQ: ASLE) Earnings Exceed Your Expectations?

In the last trading session, 1.25 million shares of the AerSale Corp (NASDAQ:ASLE) were traded, and its beta was 0.24. Most recently the company’s share price was $7.18, and it changed around -$0.39 or -5.15% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $380.47M. ASLE currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $17.92, offering almost -149.58% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $6.59, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 8.22% since then. We note from AerSale Corp’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 0.51 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 683.49K.

AerSale Corp stock received a consensus recommendation rating of Hold, based on a mean score of 2.00. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 0 out of 4 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 1 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 2 recommended ASLE as a Hold, whereas 1 deemed it a Buy, and 0 rated it as Underweight. AerSale Corp is expected to report earnings per share of $0.05 for the current quarter.

AerSale Corp (NASDAQ:ASLE) trade information

Instantly ASLE has showed a red trend with a performance of -5.15% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The company’s shares are currently down -43.44% year-to-date, but still down -7.12% over the last five days. On the other hand, AerSale Corp (NASDAQ:ASLE) is -18.13% down in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 5.0 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 5.25 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $20, which translates to bulls needing to increase their stock price by 64.1% from its current value. Analyst projections state that ASLE is forecast to be at a low of $19 and a high of $21.

AerSale Corp (ASLE) estimates and forecasts

AerSale Corp share prices are performing particularly well compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have fallen -53.97 percent over the past six months and at a 2,300.00% annual growth rate that is well above the industry average of 13.40%. Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2024 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will loss -28.60% in revenue this quarter, and will report an increase of 1,000.00% in the next quarter. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be 12.10%, up from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 4 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $85.42 million in revenue for the current quarter. 4 analysts expect AerSale Corp to make $86.57 million in revenue for the quarter ending Jun 2024. The company’s sales for the same quarters a year ago were $85.9 million and $69.33 million respectively. Analysts predict that the company’s current quarter sales will drop, forecast at -0.60%. Forecasts for the next quarter put sales growth at 24.90%.

ASLE Dividends

AerSale Corp’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released around May 07 and May 13.

AerSale Corp (NASDAQ:ASLE)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 24.63% of AerSale Corp shares, and 78.08% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 103.60%. AerSale Corp stock is held by 163 institutions, with Leonard Green & Partners, L.P. being the largest institutional investor. By Dec 30, 2023, it held 18.41% of the shares, which is about 9.57 million shares worth $68.71 million.

AltraVue Capital, LLC, with 6.81% or 3.54 million shares worth $25.41 million as of Dec 30, 2023, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Janus Henderson Small Cap Value Fund and SPDR (R) Ser Tr-SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF were the top two Mutual Funds as of Dec 30, 2023. The former held 1.66 million shares worth $11.93 million, making up 3.20% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, SPDR (R) Ser Tr-SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF held roughly 1.28 million shares worth around $9.19 million, which represents about 2.46% of the total shares outstanding.