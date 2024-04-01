Context Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: CNTX) Stock: Will It Be A Game-Changer?

In today’s recent session, 0.46 million shares of the Context Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:CNTX) have been traded, and its beta is 2.17. Most recently the company’s share price was $1.40, and it changed around $0.02 or 1.28% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $22.32M. CNTX at last check was trading at a discount to its 52-week high of $1.69, offering almost -20.71% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $0.47, which indicates that the recent value has risen by an impressive 66.43% since then. We note from Context Therapeutics Inc’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 0.1 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 46.78K.

Context Therapeutics Inc stock received a consensus recommendation rating of Buy, based on a mean score of 1.00. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 0 out of 2 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 0 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 0 recommended CNTX as a Hold, whereas 2 deemed it a Buy, and 0 rated it as Underweight. Context Therapeutics Inc is expected to report earnings per share of -$0.45 for the current quarter.

Context Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:CNTX) trade information

Instantly CNTX has been showing a green trend so far today with a performance of 1.28% on intraday trading today. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The company’s shares are currently up 23.68% year-to-date, but still up 19.97% over the last five days. On the other hand, Context Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:CNTX) is 22.60% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 17000.0 shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 0.33 day(s).

Context Therapeutics Inc (CNTX) estimates and forecasts

Context Therapeutics Inc share prices are performing particularly well not compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have risen 10.05 percent over the past six months and at a 8.00% annual growth rate that is well below the industry average of 8.20%.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a negative earnings growth rate of -26.70%.

CNTX Dividends

Context Therapeutics Inc’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released in May.

Context Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:CNTX)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 6.86% of Context Therapeutics Inc shares, and 30.06% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 32.27%. Context Therapeutics Inc stock is held by 28 institutions, with Ally Bridge Group (NY) LLC being the largest institutional investor. By Jun 29, 2023, it held 4.09% of the shares, which is about 0.65 million shares worth $1.05 million.

Vanguard Group Inc, with 3.60% or 0.57 million shares worth $0.92 million as of Jun 29, 2023, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Bridgeway Funds Inc-Ultra Small Company Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Jun 29, 2023. The former held 0.57 million shares worth $0.92 million, making up 3.59% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Bridgeway Funds Inc-Ultra Small Company Fund held roughly 0.11 million shares worth around $0.17 million, which represents about 0.66% of the total shares outstanding.