Connexa Sports Technologies Inc (NASDAQ: CNXA) Could Bring Massive Returns?

In today’s recent session, 0.5 million shares of the Connexa Sports Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:CNXA) were traded. Most recently the company’s share price was $0.24, and it changed around $0.01 or 6.11% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $5.42M. CNXA at last check was trading at a discount to its 52-week high of $14.00, offering almost -5733.33% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $0.14, which indicates that the recent value has risen by an impressive 41.67% since then. We note from Connexa Sports Technologies Inc’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 1.81 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 9.33 million.

Connexa Sports Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:CNXA) trade information

Instantly CNXA has been showing a green trend so far today with a performance of 6.11% on intraday trading today. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The company’s shares are currently up 20.36% year-to-date, but still down -0.85% over the last five days. On the other hand, Connexa Sports Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:CNXA) is -18.49% down in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 35270.0 shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 0.01 day(s).

Connexa Sports Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:CNXA)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 33.25% of Connexa Sports Technologies Inc shares, and 3.04% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 4.55%. Connexa Sports Technologies Inc stock is held by 9 institutions, with Armistice Capital, LLC being the largest institutional investor. By Jun 29, 2023, it held 3.29% of the shares, which is about 25463.0 shares worth $0.23 million.

Renaissance Technologies, LLC, with 0.23% or 1778.0 shares worth $15717.0 as of Jun 29, 2023, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.