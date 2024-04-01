Compass Inc (NYSE:COMP) Receives Different Reactions From Analysts

In the last trading session, 4.36 million shares of the Compass Inc (NYSE:COMP) were traded, and its beta was 2.89. Most recently the company’s share price was $3.60, and it changed around $0.13 or 3.75% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $1.75B. COMP currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $4.49, offering almost -24.72% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $1.82, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 49.44% since then. We note from Compass Inc’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 7.91 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 5.01 million.

Compass Inc (NYSE:COMP) trade information

Instantly COMP has showed a green trend with a performance of 3.75% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The company’s shares are currently down -4.26% year-to-date, but still up 1.69% over the last five days. On the other hand, Compass Inc (NYSE:COMP) is -6.01% down in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 17.26 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 3.09 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $9.25, which translates to bulls needing to increase their stock price by 61.08% from its current value. Analyst projections state that COMP is forecast to be at a low of $8 and a high of $10.5.

Compass Inc (COMP) estimates and forecasts

Compass Inc share prices are performing particularly well compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have risen 22.87 percent over the past six months and at a 53.62% annual growth rate that is well above the industry average of 19.30%. Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2024 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will gain 39.40% in revenue this quarter, and will report an increase of 130.00% in the next quarter. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be 10.20%, up from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 8 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $1.02 billion in revenue for the current quarter. 8 analysts expect Compass Inc to make $1.63 billion in revenue for the quarter ending Jun 2024. The company’s sales for the same quarters a year ago were $957.2 million and $1.51 billion respectively. Analysts predict that the company’s current quarter sales will jump, forecast at 6.80%. Forecasts for the next quarter put sales growth at 7.90%.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a negative earnings growth rate of -3.93%.

COMP Dividends

Compass Inc’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released around May 07 and May 13.

Compass Inc (NYSE:COMP)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 2.43% of Compass Inc shares, and 64.39% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 65.99%. Compass Inc stock is held by 254 institutions, with SB Investment Advisers (UK) LTD being the largest institutional investor. By Jun 29, 2023, it held 25.18% of the shares, which is about 117.37 million shares worth $410.78 million.

Vanguard Group Inc, with 9.61% or 44.78 million shares worth $156.74 million as of Jun 29, 2023, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Vanguard Specialized-Real Estate Index Fund and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Jul 30, 2023. The former held 12.06 million shares worth $50.51 million, making up 2.59% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund held roughly 10.4 million shares worth around $36.42 million, which represents about 2.23% of the total shares outstanding.