Community Health Systems, Inc. (NYSE: CYH)’s Stock Market Position Could Improve In The Coming Months

In the last trading session, 1.38 million shares of the Community Health Systems, Inc. (NYSE:CYH) were traded, and its beta was 1.52. Most recently the company’s share price was $3.50, and it changed around $0.1 or 2.94% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $478.59M. CYH currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $6.53, offering almost -86.57% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $2.01, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 42.57% since then. We note from Community Health Systems, Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 2.99 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 2.16 million.

Community Health Systems, Inc. stock received a consensus recommendation rating of Hold, based on a mean score of 2.20. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 0 out of 9 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 3 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 5 recommended CYH as a Hold, whereas 1 deemed it a Buy, and 0 rated it as Underweight. Community Health Systems, Inc. is expected to report earnings per share of -$0.16 for the current quarter.

Community Health Systems, Inc. (NYSE:CYH) trade information

Instantly CYH has showed a green trend with a performance of 2.94% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The company’s shares are currently up 11.82% year-to-date, but still down -2.23% over the last five days. On the other hand, Community Health Systems, Inc. (NYSE:CYH) is 27.74% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 7.41 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 2.57 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $11.88, which translates to bulls needing to increase their stock price by 70.54% from its current value. Analyst projections state that CYH is forecast to be at a low of $6 and a high of $19.

Community Health Systems, Inc. (CYH) estimates and forecasts

Community Health Systems, Inc. share prices are performing particularly well compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have risen 26.35 percent over the past six months and at a 67.63% annual growth rate that is well above the industry average of 17.10%. Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2024 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will gain 62.80% in revenue this quarter, and will report an increase of 45.50% in the next quarter.

Consensus estimates provided by 8 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $3.09 billion in revenue for the current quarter. 8 analysts expect Community Health Systems, Inc. to make $3.09 billion in revenue for the quarter ending Jun 2024. The company’s sales for the same quarters a year ago were $3.11 billion and $3.04 billion respectively. Analysts predict that the company’s current quarter sales will drop, forecast at -0.50%. Forecasts for the next quarter put sales growth at 1.80%.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a positive earnings growth rate of 31.96%. Community Health Systems, Inc. earnings are expected to increase by 78.78% in 2024, but the outlook is negative -7.95% per year for the next five years.

CYH Dividends

Community Health Systems, Inc.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released around April 29 and May 03.

Community Health Systems, Inc. (NYSE:CYH)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 8.34% of Community Health Systems, Inc. shares, and 71.61% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 78.12%. Community Health Systems, Inc. stock is held by 253 institutions, with Blackrock Inc. being the largest institutional investor. By Dec 30, 2023, it held 7.13% of the shares, which is about 9.75 million shares worth $34.13 million.

Vanguard Group Inc, with 5.92% or 8.1 million shares worth $28.34 million as of Dec 30, 2023, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Schwab Strategic Tr-Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF were the top two Mutual Funds as of Dec 30, 2023. The former held 3.98 million shares worth $13.94 million, making up 2.91% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Schwab Strategic Tr-Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF held roughly 3.21 million shares worth around $11.22 million, which represents about 2.35% of the total shares outstanding.