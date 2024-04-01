CNH Industrial NV (NYSE: CNHI): One Stock To Trade As Economic Progress Advances

In today’s recent session, 2.77 million shares of the CNH Industrial NV (NYSE:CNHI) have been traded, and its beta is 1.65. Most recently the company’s share price was $12.81, and it changed around -$0.15 or -1.20% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $16.09B. CNHI at last check was trading at a discount to its 52-week high of $15.74, offering almost -22.87% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $9.77, which indicates that the recent value has risen by an impressive 23.73% since then. We note from CNH Industrial NV’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 8.56 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 12.49 million.

CNH Industrial NV stock received a consensus recommendation rating of Hold, based on a mean score of 2.19. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 1 out of 12 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 1 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 6 recommended CNHI as a Hold, whereas 3 deemed it a Buy, and 1 rated it as Underweight. CNH Industrial NV is expected to report earnings per share of $0.27 for the current quarter.

CNH Industrial NV (NYSE:CNHI) trade information

Instantly CNHI has been showing red trend so far today with a performance of -1.20% on intraday trading today. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The company’s shares are currently up 5.13% year-to-date, but still up 0.59% over the last five days. On the other hand, CNH Industrial NV (NYSE:CNHI) is 7.15% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 25.93 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 2.3 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $18.05, which translates to bulls needing to increase their stock price by 29.03% from its current value. Analyst projections state that CNHI is forecast to be at a low of $12.14 and a high of $21.

CNH Industrial NV (CNHI) estimates and forecasts

CNH Industrial NV share prices are performing particularly well compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have risen 4.36 percent over the past six months and at a -8.24% annual growth rate that is well above the industry average of -8.30%. Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2024 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will loss -15.60% in revenue this quarter, and will report a decrease of -15.40% in the next quarter. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be -13.00%, down from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 10 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $4.46 billion in revenue for the current quarter. 10 analysts expect CNH Industrial NV to make $5.58 billion in revenue for the quarter ending Jun 2024. The company’s sales for the same quarters a year ago were $5.08 billion and $6.05 billion respectively. Analysts predict that the company’s current quarter sales will drop, forecast at -12.20%. Forecasts for the next quarter put sales growth at -7.70%.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a positive earnings growth rate of 17.48%. CNH Industrial NV earnings are expected to increase by -8.32% in 2024, but the outlook is positive 7.40% per year for the next five years.

CNHI Dividends

CNH Industrial NV’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released around May 03 and May 07. The annual dividend yield of the stock is 3.09 percent and its annual dividend per share was 0.40. It is important to note, however, that the 3.09% dividend yield ratio should be regarded as a guide only, as many other factors should be taken into consideration before making any investment decision.

CNH Industrial NV (NYSE:CNHI)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 30.05% of CNH Industrial NV shares, and 66.43% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 94.96%. CNH Industrial NV stock is held by 664 institutions, with Harris Associates L.P. being the largest institutional investor. By Jun 29, 2023, it held 8.45% of the shares, which is about 112.76 million shares worth $1.62 billion.

Amundi, with 2.86% or 38.12 million shares worth $549.0 million as of Jun 29, 2023, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Oakmark International Fund and Artisan International Value Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Jun 29, 2023. The former held 39.98 million shares worth $575.69 million, making up 3.00% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Artisan International Value Fund held roughly 24.26 million shares worth around $349.41 million, which represents about 1.82% of the total shares outstanding.