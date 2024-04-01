Cidara Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: CDTX): The Stock To Bet On For Economic Progress In The Months Ahead

In the last trading session, 1.51 million shares of the Cidara Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:CDTX) were traded, and its beta was 0.97. Most recently the company’s share price was $0.92, and it changed around $0.08 or 9.25% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $83.37M. CDTX currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $1.48, offering almost -60.87% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $0.59, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 35.87% since then. We note from Cidara Therapeutics Inc’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 0.88 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 530.96K.

Cidara Therapeutics Inc stock received a consensus recommendation rating of Buy, based on a mean score of 1.00. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 0 out of 5 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 2 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 0 recommended CDTX as a Hold, whereas 3 deemed it a Buy, and 0 rated it as Underweight. Cidara Therapeutics Inc is expected to report earnings per share of -$0.1 for the current quarter.

Cidara Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:CDTX) trade information

Instantly CDTX has showed a green trend with a performance of 9.25% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The company’s shares are currently up 15.87% year-to-date, but still up 14.56% over the last five days. On the other hand, Cidara Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:CDTX) is 27.74% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 0.18 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 0.41 day(s).

Cidara Therapeutics Inc (CDTX) estimates and forecasts

Cidara Therapeutics Inc share prices are performing particularly well compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have fallen -5.16 percent over the past six months and at a 34.88% annual growth rate that is well above the industry average of 13.00%. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be -10.00%, down from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 3 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $11.54 million in revenue for the current quarter. 2 analysts expect Cidara Therapeutics Inc to make $13.05 million in revenue for the quarter ending Mar 2024. The company’s sales for the same quarters a year ago were $10.22 million and $25.99 million respectively. Analysts predict that the company’s current quarter sales will jump, forecast at 12.90%. Forecasts for the next quarter put sales growth at -49.80%.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a positive earnings growth rate of 33.09%.

CDTX Dividends

Cidara Therapeutics Inc’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released around April 01 and April 03.

Cidara Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:CDTX)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 7.53% of Cidara Therapeutics Inc shares, and 30.91% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 33.42%. Cidara Therapeutics Inc stock is held by 56 institutions, with BVF Inc. being the largest institutional investor. By Dec 30, 2023, it held 7.57% of the shares, which is about 6.86 million shares worth $6.31 million.

Vanguard Group Inc, with 3.69% or 3.35 million shares worth $3.08 million as of Dec 30, 2023, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Dec 30, 2023. The former held 2.17 million shares worth $1.99 million, making up 2.39% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund held roughly 1.05 million shares worth around $0.96 million, which represents about 1.16% of the total shares outstanding.