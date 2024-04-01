Chemours Company (NYSE: CC) Shares Might Go Down -10.44% This Year

In the last trading session, 6.32 million shares of the Chemours Company (NYSE:CC) were traded, and its beta was 2.02. Most recently the company’s share price was $26.26, and it changed around -$2.62 or -9.07% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $3.91B. CC currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $39.05, offering almost -48.71% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $15.10, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 42.5% since then. We note from Chemours Company’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 2.06 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 1.92 million.

Chemours Company stock received a consensus recommendation rating of Hold, based on a mean score of 3.00. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 0 out of 11 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 0 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 6 recommended CC as a Hold, whereas 4 deemed it a Buy, and 1 rated it as Underweight. Chemours Company is expected to report earnings per share of $0.85 for the current quarter.

Chemours Company (NYSE:CC) trade information

Instantly CC has showed a red trend with a performance of -9.07% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The company’s shares are currently down -16.74% year-to-date, but still down -3.67% over the last five days. On the other hand, Chemours Company (NYSE:CC) is -8.57% down in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 4.88 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 1.49 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $35.8, which translates to bulls needing to increase their stock price by 26.65% from its current value. Analyst projections state that CC is forecast to be at a low of $24 and a high of $42.

Chemours Company (CC) estimates and forecasts

Chemours Company share prices are performing particularly well compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have fallen -4.44 percent over the past six months and at a 24.11% annual growth rate that is well above the industry average of 3.80%. Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2024 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will loss -13.30% in revenue this quarter, and will report an increase of 4.50% in the next quarter. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be 3.20%, up from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 4 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $1.55 billion in revenue for the current quarter. 4 analysts expect Chemours Company to make $1.68 billion in revenue for the quarter ending Jun 2024. Analysts predict that the company’s current quarter sales will jump, forecast at 5.90%.

Chemours Company earnings are expected to increase by 32.22% in 2024, but the outlook is positive 7.40% per year for the next five years.

CC Dividends

Chemours Company’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released around April 25 and April 29. The annual dividend yield of the stock is 3.81 percent and its annual dividend per share was 1.00. It is important to note, however, that the 3.81% dividend yield ratio should be regarded as a guide only, as many other factors should be taken into consideration before making any investment decision.

Chemours Company (NYSE:CC)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 0.78% of Chemours Company shares, and 77.54% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 78.15%. Chemours Company stock is held by 580 institutions, with Blackrock Inc. being the largest institutional investor. By Dec 30, 2023, it held 11.12% of the shares, which is about 16.51 million shares worth $433.61 million.

FMR, LLC, with 11.08% or 16.44 million shares worth $431.81 million as of Dec 30, 2023, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and iShares Core S&P Midcap ETF were the top two Mutual Funds as of Dec 30, 2023. The former held 4.65 million shares worth $122.2 million, making up 3.13% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, iShares Core S&P Midcap ETF held roughly 4.5 million shares worth around $118.19 million, which represents about 3.03% of the total shares outstanding.