Cemex S.A.B. De C.V. ADR (NYSE: CX) Stock Forecast 2024: Profitable With Bullish Signals

In today’s recent session, 6.04 million shares of the Cemex S.A.B. De C.V. ADR (NYSE:CX) have been traded, and its beta is 1.47. Most recently the company’s share price was $9.00, and it changed around -$0.01 or -0.13% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $13.60B. CX at last check was trading at a discount to its 52-week high of $9.03, offering almost -0.33% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $5.16, which indicates that the recent value has risen by an impressive 42.67% since then. We note from Cemex S.A.B. De C.V. ADR’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 9.44 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 6.50 million.

Cemex S.A.B. De C.V. ADR stock received a consensus recommendation rating of Buy, based on a mean score of 1.31. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 0 out of 15 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 3 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 3 recommended CX as a Hold, whereas 9 deemed it a Buy, and 0 rated it as Underweight. Cemex S.A.B. De C.V. ADR is expected to report earnings per share of $0.13 for the current quarter.

Cemex S.A.B. De C.V. ADR (NYSE:CX) trade information

Instantly CX has been showing red trend so far today with a performance of -0.13% on intraday trading today. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The company’s shares are currently up 16.11% year-to-date, but still up 4.76% over the last five days. On the other hand, Cemex S.A.B. De C.V. ADR (NYSE:CX) is 17.78% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 6.36 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 1.07 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $8.42, which translates to bulls needing to decrease their stock price by -6.89% from its current value. Analyst projections state that CX is forecast to be at a low of $5 and a high of $11.

Cemex S.A.B. De C.V. ADR (CX) estimates and forecasts

Cemex S.A.B. De C.V. ADR share prices are performing particularly well compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have risen 35.73 percent over the past six months and at a 683.33% annual growth rate that is well above the industry average of 4.30%. Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2024 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will loss -13.30% in revenue this quarter, and will report an increase of 11.10% in the next quarter. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be 3.20%, up from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 2 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $4.11 billion in revenue for the current quarter. 2 analysts expect Cemex S.A.B. De C.V. ADR to make $4.7 billion in revenue for the quarter ending Jun 2024. The company’s sales for the same quarters a year ago were $3.92 billion and $4.37 billion respectively. Analysts predict that the company’s current quarter sales will jump, forecast at 4.80%. Forecasts for the next quarter put sales growth at 7.60%.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a negative earnings growth rate of -17.84%. Cemex S.A.B. De C.V. ADR earnings are expected to increase by 2478.80% in 2024, but the outlook is positive 13.60% per year for the next five years.

CX Dividends

Cemex S.A.B. De C.V. ADR’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released in May.

Cemex S.A.B. De C.V. ADR (NYSE:CX)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 0.00% of Cemex S.A.B. De C.V. ADR shares, and 30.44% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 30.44%. Cemex S.A.B. De C.V. ADR stock is held by 399 institutions, with Baillie Gifford and Company being the largest institutional investor. By Jun 29, 2023, it held 4.83% of the shares, which is about 73.17 million shares worth $518.02 million.

FMR, LLC, with 3.44% or 52.14 million shares worth $369.12 million as of Jun 29, 2023, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Fidelity Series Emerging Markets Opportunities Fund and Europacific Growth Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Aug 30, 2023. The former held 20.3 million shares worth $161.81 million, making up 1.34% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Europacific Growth Fund held roughly 18.78 million shares worth around $132.94 million, which represents about 1.24% of the total shares outstanding.