Celsius Holdings Inc (NASDAQ: CELH) In 2024: Will It Be A Valuable Investment?

In the last trading session, 3.35 million shares of the Celsius Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:CELH) were traded, and its beta was 1.85. Most recently the company’s share price was $82.92, and it changed around -$0.51 or -0.61% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $19.30B. CELH currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $99.62, offering almost -20.14% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $28.08, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 66.14% since then. We note from Celsius Holdings Inc’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 3.05 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 4.96 million.

Celsius Holdings Inc stock received a consensus recommendation rating of Overweight, based on a mean score of 1.67. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 0 out of 15 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 7 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 2 recommended CELH as a Hold, whereas 6 deemed it a Buy, and 0 rated it as Underweight. Celsius Holdings Inc is expected to report earnings per share of $0.19 for the current quarter.

Celsius Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:CELH) trade information

Instantly CELH has showed a red trend with a performance of -0.61% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The company’s shares are currently up 52.09% year-to-date, but still down -8.83% over the last five days. On the other hand, Celsius Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:CELH) is 22.36% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 18.16 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 2.74 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $87.16, which translates to bulls needing to increase their stock price by 4.86% from its current value. Analyst projections state that CELH is forecast to be at a low of $24.444444444444443 and a high of $123.

Celsius Holdings Inc (CELH) estimates and forecasts

Celsius Holdings Inc share prices are performing particularly well compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have risen 44.43 percent over the past six months and at a 41.56% annual growth rate that is well above the industry average of 10.20%. Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2024 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will gain 46.20% in revenue this quarter, and will report an increase of 58.80% in the next quarter. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be 42.30%, up from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 12 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $392.21 million in revenue for the current quarter. 12 analysts expect Celsius Holdings Inc to make $464.26 million in revenue for the quarter ending Jun 2024. The company’s sales for the same quarters a year ago were $218.81 million and $325.88 million respectively. Analysts predict that the company’s current quarter sales will jump, forecast at 79.20%. Forecasts for the next quarter put sales growth at 42.50%.

CELH Dividends

Celsius Holdings Inc’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released around May 07 and May 13.

Celsius Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:CELH)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 54.98% of Celsius Holdings Inc shares, and 63.30% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 140.62%. Celsius Holdings Inc stock is held by 673 institutions, with FMR, LLC being the largest institutional investor. By Jun 29, 2023, it held 14.92% of the shares, which is about 8.53 million shares worth $1.27 billion.

Vanguard Group Inc, with 7.14% or 4.08 million shares worth $609.37 million as of Jun 29, 2023, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Fidelity Blue Chip Growth Fund and iShares Core S&P Midcap ETF were the top two Mutual Funds as of Jul 30, 2023. The former held 3.29 million shares worth $475.66 million, making up 5.75% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, iShares Core S&P Midcap ETF held roughly 1.54 million shares worth around $264.1 million, which represents about 2.69% of the total shares outstanding.