Can Pyxis Oncology Inc (NASDAQ: PYXS) Shares Make A Higher Price Run?

In today’s recent session, 0.8 million shares of the Pyxis Oncology Inc (NASDAQ:PYXS) have been traded, and its beta is 1.51. Most recently the company’s share price was $4.75, and it changed around $0.49 or 11.56% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $276.26M. PYXS at last check was trading at a discount to its 52-week high of $6.92, offering almost -45.68% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $1.35, which indicates that the recent value has risen by an impressive 71.58% since then. We note from Pyxis Oncology Inc’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 0.9 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 812.98K.

Pyxis Oncology Inc stock received a consensus recommendation rating of Overweight, based on a mean score of 1.00. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 0 out of 7 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 4 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 0 recommended PYXS as a Hold, whereas 3 deemed it a Buy, and 0 rated it as Underweight. Pyxis Oncology Inc is expected to report earnings per share of -$0.24 for the current quarter.

Pyxis Oncology Inc (NASDAQ:PYXS) trade information

Instantly PYXS has been showing a green trend so far today with a performance of 11.56% on intraday trading today. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The company’s shares are currently up 164.02% year-to-date, but still up 19.11% over the last five days. On the other hand, Pyxis Oncology Inc (NASDAQ:PYXS) is -25.28% down in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 1.63 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 1.84 day(s).

Pyxis Oncology Inc (PYXS) estimates and forecasts

Pyxis Oncology Inc share prices are performing particularly well compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have risen 132.96 percent over the past six months and at a 51.89% annual growth rate that is well above the industry average of 8.20%. Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2024 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will gain 56.40% in revenue this quarter, and will report an increase of 39.00% in the next quarter.

Consensus estimates provided by 4 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $4.12 million in revenue for the current quarter. 4 analysts expect Pyxis Oncology Inc to make $120k in revenue for the quarter ending Jun 2024.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a negative earnings growth rate of -118.72%. Pyxis Oncology Inc earnings are expected to increase by 42.03% in 2024, but the outlook is positive 34.60% per year for the next five years.

PYXS Dividends

Pyxis Oncology Inc’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released around May 11 and May 15.

Pyxis Oncology Inc (NASDAQ:PYXS)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 21.97% of Pyxis Oncology Inc shares, and 29.84% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 38.24%. Pyxis Oncology Inc stock is held by 64 institutions, with Laurion Capital Management, LP being the largest institutional investor. By Jun 29, 2023, it held 8.02% of the shares, which is about 3.17 million shares worth $8.12 million.

Tang Capital Management, LLC, with 4.52% or 1.79 million shares worth $4.58 million as of Jun 29, 2023, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Tekla Healthcare Investors were the top two Mutual Funds as of Jun 29, 2023. The former held 0.75 million shares worth $1.92 million, making up 1.89% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Tekla Healthcare Investors held roughly 0.48 million shares worth around $1.23 million, which represents about 1.22% of the total shares outstanding.