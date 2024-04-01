Bioline Rx Ltd ADR’s (NASDAQ: BLRX) Stock Prices May Increase Drastically In The Near Future.

In today’s recent session, 0.85 million shares of the Bioline Rx Ltd ADR (NASDAQ:BLRX) have been traded, and its beta is 1.38. Most recently the company’s share price was $0.93, and it changed around -$0.19 or -16.54% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $67.72M. BLRX at last check was trading at a discount to its 52-week high of $2.53, offering almost -172.04% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $0.81, which indicates that the recent value has risen by an impressive 12.9% since then. We note from Bioline Rx Ltd ADR’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 0.47 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 320.13K.

Bioline Rx Ltd ADR stock received a consensus recommendation rating of Buy, based on a mean score of 1.00. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 0 out of 4 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 1 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 0 recommended BLRX as a Hold, whereas 3 deemed it a Buy, and 0 rated it as Underweight. Bioline Rx Ltd ADR is expected to report earnings per share of -$0.29 for the current quarter.

Bioline Rx Ltd ADR (NASDAQ:BLRX) trade information

Instantly BLRX has been showing red trend so far today with a performance of -16.54% on intraday trading today. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The company’s shares are currently down -40.46% year-to-date, but still down -32.26% over the last five days. On the other hand, Bioline Rx Ltd ADR (NASDAQ:BLRX) is -29.71% down in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 0.18 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 0.61 day(s).

Bioline Rx Ltd ADR (BLRX) estimates and forecasts

Bioline Rx Ltd ADR share prices are performing particularly well not compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have fallen -52.55 percent over the past six months and at a -9.57% annual growth rate that is well below the industry average of 8.20%. Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2024 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will loss -93.30% in revenue this quarter, and will report an increase of 3.30% in the next quarter. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be 199.20%, up from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 1 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $340k in revenue for the current quarter. 1 analysts expect Bioline Rx Ltd ADR to make $470k in revenue for the quarter ending Jun 2024.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a positive earnings growth rate of 21.53%.

BLRX Dividends

Bioline Rx Ltd ADR’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released in May.

Bioline Rx Ltd ADR (NASDAQ:BLRX)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 9.43% of Bioline Rx Ltd ADR shares, and 1.67% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 1.84%. Bioline Rx Ltd ADR stock is held by 34 institutions, with Morgan Stanley being the largest institutional investor. By Jun 29, 2023, it held 0.42% of the shares, which is about 0.26 million shares worth $0.42 million.

Citadel Advisors Llc, with 0.35% or 0.21 million shares worth $0.34 million as of Jun 29, 2023, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

The former held 32026.0 shares worth $50440.0, making up 0.05% of all outstanding shares.