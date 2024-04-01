Bilibili Inc ADR (NASDAQ: BILI): The Stock To Bet On For Economic Progress In The Months Ahead

In today’s recent session, 2.9 million shares of the Bilibili Inc ADR (NASDAQ:BILI) have been traded, and its beta is 0.99. Most recently the company’s share price was $11.41, and it changed around $0.21 or 1.92% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $3.65B. BILI at last check was trading at a discount to its 52-week high of $25.56, offering almost -124.01% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $8.80, which indicates that the recent value has risen by an impressive 22.87% since then. We note from Bilibili Inc ADR’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 8.91 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 7.39 million.

Bilibili Inc ADR stock received a consensus recommendation rating of Buy, based on a mean score of 1.90. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 2 out of 33 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 9 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 11 recommended BILI as a Hold, whereas 11 deemed it a Buy, and 0 rated it as Underweight. Bilibili Inc ADR is expected to report earnings per share of -$0.16 for the current quarter.

Bilibili Inc ADR (NASDAQ:BILI) trade information

Instantly BILI has been showing a green trend so far today with a performance of 1.92% on intraday trading today. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The company’s shares are currently down -6.20% year-to-date, but still up 4.44% over the last five days. On the other hand, Bilibili Inc ADR (NASDAQ:BILI) is 17.92% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 22.63 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 2.98 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $56.77, which translates to bulls needing to increase their stock price by 79.9% from its current value. Analyst projections state that BILI is forecast to be at a low of $18 and a high of $139.

Bilibili Inc ADR (BILI) estimates and forecasts

Bilibili Inc ADR share prices are performing particularly well compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have fallen -15.57 percent over the past six months and at a 88.89% annual growth rate that is well above the industry average of 19.90%. Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2024 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will gain 54.30% in revenue this quarter, and will report an increase of 68.80% in the next quarter. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be 12.30%, up from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 11 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $785.38 million in revenue for the current quarter. 9 analysts expect Bilibili Inc ADR to make $846.23 million in revenue for the quarter ending Jun 2024. The company’s sales for the same quarters a year ago were $712.65 million and $721.76 million respectively. Analysts predict that the company’s current quarter sales will jump, forecast at 10.20%. Forecasts for the next quarter put sales growth at 17.20%.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a negative earnings growth rate of -46.30%.

BILI Dividends

Bilibili Inc ADR’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released around May 30 and June 03.

Bilibili Inc ADR (NASDAQ:BILI)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 0.19% of Bilibili Inc ADR shares, and 16.27% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 16.31%. Bilibili Inc ADR stock is held by 187 institutions, with Yiheng Capital Management, L.P. being the largest institutional investor. By Dec 30, 2023, it held 4.19% of the shares, which is about 13.78 million shares worth $156.22 million.

Alibaba Group Holding Ltd, with 3.04% or 10.0 million shares worth $113.35 million as of Dec 30, 2023, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Artisan Developing World Fund and Allspring Emerging Markets Equity Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Sep 29, 2023. The former held 3.32 million shares worth $37.62 million, making up 1.01% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Allspring Emerging Markets Equity Fund held roughly 1.72 million shares worth around $19.44 million, which represents about 0.52% of the total shares outstanding.