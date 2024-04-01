Big 5 Sporting Goods Corp (NASDAQ: BGFV) Stock: Can It Go Higher?

In the last trading session, 1.61 million shares of the Big 5 Sporting Goods Corp (NASDAQ:BGFV) were traded, and its beta was 2.38. Most recently the company’s share price was $3.52, and it changed around -$0.44 or -11.11% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $78.99M. BGFV currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $9.99, offering almost -183.81% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $3.46, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 1.7% since then. We note from Big 5 Sporting Goods Corp’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 0.63 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 383.04K.

Big 5 Sporting Goods Corp stock received a consensus recommendation rating of Hold, based on a mean score of 3.00. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 0 out of 1 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 0 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 1 recommended BGFV as a Hold, whereas 0 deemed it a Buy, and 0 rated it as Underweight. Big 5 Sporting Goods Corp is expected to report earnings per share of -$0.39 for the current quarter.

Big 5 Sporting Goods Corp (NASDAQ:BGFV) trade information

Instantly BGFV has showed a red trend with a performance of -11.11% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The company’s shares are currently down -44.48% year-to-date, but still down -4.61% over the last five days. On the other hand, Big 5 Sporting Goods Corp (NASDAQ:BGFV) is -26.28% down in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 3.57 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 7.81 day(s).

Big 5 Sporting Goods Corp (BGFV) estimates and forecasts

Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2024 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will loss -587.50% in revenue this quarter, and will report a decrease of -1,600.00% in the next quarter. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be -11.10%, down from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 1 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $196.35 million in revenue for the current quarter. 1 analysts expect Big 5 Sporting Goods Corp to make $211.15 million in revenue for the quarter ending Mar 2024. The company’s sales for the same quarters a year ago were $238.31 million and $229.16 million respectively. Analysts predict that the company’s current quarter sales will drop, forecast at -17.60%. Forecasts for the next quarter put sales growth at -7.90%.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a negative earnings growth rate of -14.12%.

BGFV Dividends

Big 5 Sporting Goods Corp’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released around April 30 and May 06. The annual dividend yield of the stock is 19.18 percent and its annual dividend per share was 0.68. It is important to note, however, that the 19.18% dividend yield ratio should be regarded as a guide only, as many other factors should be taken into consideration before making any investment decision.

Big 5 Sporting Goods Corp (NASDAQ:BGFV)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 5.50% of Big 5 Sporting Goods Corp shares, and 43.97% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 46.53%. Big 5 Sporting Goods Corp stock is held by 130 institutions, with Blackrock Inc. being the largest institutional investor. By Dec 30, 2023, it held 7.71% of the shares, which is about 1.73 million shares worth $6.09 million.

Vanguard Group Inc, with 5.08% or 1.14 million shares worth $4.01 million as of Dec 30, 2023, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and iShares Russell 2000 ETF were the top two Mutual Funds as of Dec 30, 2023. The former held 0.69 million shares worth $2.41 million, making up 3.06% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, iShares Russell 2000 ETF held roughly 0.66 million shares worth around $2.32 million, which represents about 2.94% of the total shares outstanding.