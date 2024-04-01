Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ: TBBK) In 2024: Will It Be Worth Investing In?

In the last trading session, 1.01 million shares of the Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:TBBK) were traded, and its beta was 1.45. Most recently the company’s share price was $33.46, and it changed around -$0.32 or -0.95% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $1.77B. TBBK currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $47.11, offering almost -40.79% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $25.97, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 22.38% since then. We note from Bancorp Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 1.34 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 638.38K.

Bancorp Inc. stock received a consensus recommendation rating of Buy, based on a mean score of 1.33. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 0 out of 3 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 0 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 0 recommended TBBK as a Hold, whereas 3 deemed it a Buy, and 0 rated it as Underweight. Bancorp Inc. is expected to report earnings per share of $1.06 for the current quarter.

Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:TBBK) trade information

Instantly TBBK has showed a red trend with a performance of -0.95% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The company’s shares are currently down -13.23% year-to-date, but still up 4.17% over the last five days. On the other hand, Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:TBBK) is -25.06% down in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 4.58 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 6.52 day(s).

Bancorp Inc. (TBBK) estimates and forecasts

Bancorp Inc. share prices are performing particularly well compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have fallen -3.18 percent over the past six months and at a 21.76% annual growth rate that is well above the industry average of -7.00%. Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2024 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will gain 20.50% in revenue this quarter, and will report an increase of 20.20% in the next quarter. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be 20.30%, up from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 3 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $105.52 million in revenue for the current quarter. 3 analysts expect Bancorp Inc. to make $105.99 million in revenue for the quarter ending Jun 2024. Analysts predict that the company’s current quarter sales will jump, forecast at 33.10%.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a positive earnings growth rate of 17.59%. Bancorp Inc. earnings are expected to increase by 20.79% in 2024, but the outlook is positive 12.00% per year for the next five years.

TBBK Dividends

Bancorp Inc.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released around April 25 and April 29.

Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:TBBK)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 4.17% of Bancorp Inc. shares, and 100.48% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 104.85%. Bancorp Inc. stock is held by 347 institutions, with Blackrock Inc. being the largest institutional investor. By Jun 29, 2023, it held 14.06% of the shares, which is about 7.63 million shares worth $249.13 million.

FMR, LLC, with 8.70% or 4.72 million shares worth $154.17 million as of Jun 29, 2023, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

iShares Core S&P Smallcap ETF and Variable Insurance Products Fund III-Mid-Cap Portfolio were the top two Mutual Funds as of Sep 29, 2023. The former held 3.66 million shares worth $126.44 million, making up 6.75% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Variable Insurance Products Fund III-Mid-Cap Portfolio held roughly 1.83 million shares worth around $59.79 million, which represents about 3.37% of the total shares outstanding.