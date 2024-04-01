Avino Silver & Gold Mines Ltd. (AMEX: ASM): Stock Forecast For 2024 Remains Weak With A Downward Revision Of 35.3%

In today’s recent session, 0.64 million shares of the Avino Silver & Gold Mines Ltd. (AMEX:ASM) have been traded, and its beta is 2.07. Most recently the company’s share price was $0.66, and it changed around $0.04 or 5.33% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $85.31M. ASM at last check was trading at a discount to its 52-week high of $1.01, offering almost -53.03% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $0.40, which indicates that the recent value has risen by an impressive 39.39% since then. We note from Avino Silver & Gold Mines Ltd.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 0.57 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 515.79K.

Avino Silver & Gold Mines Ltd. stock received a consensus recommendation rating of Buy, based on a mean score of 1.00. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 0 out of 4 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 0 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 0 recommended ASM as a Hold, whereas 4 deemed it a Buy, and 0 rated it as Underweight. Avino Silver & Gold Mines Ltd. is expected to report earnings per share of $0.01 for the current quarter.

Avino Silver & Gold Mines Ltd. (AMEX:ASM) trade information

Instantly ASM has been showing a green trend so far today with a performance of 5.33% on intraday trading today. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The company’s shares are currently up 25.23% year-to-date, but still up 14.72% over the last five days. On the other hand, Avino Silver & Gold Mines Ltd. (AMEX:ASM) is 43.62% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 0.19 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 0.32 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $1.25, which translates to bulls needing to increase their stock price by 47.2% from its current value. Analyst projections state that ASM is forecast to be at a low of $1.25 and a high of $1.25.

Avino Silver & Gold Mines Ltd. (ASM) estimates and forecasts

Avino Silver & Gold Mines Ltd. share prices are performing particularly well not compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have risen 24.16 percent over the past six months and at a -25.00% annual growth rate that is well below the industry average of 16.60%. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be 38.00%, up from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 2 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $13.08 million in revenue for the current quarter. 2 analysts expect Avino Silver & Gold Mines Ltd. to make $13.75 million in revenue for the quarter ending Jun 2024. The company’s sales for the same quarters a year ago were $9.82 million and $9.22 million respectively. Analysts predict that the company’s current quarter sales will jump, forecast at 33.10%. Forecasts for the next quarter put sales growth at 49.20%.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a negative earnings growth rate of -30.92%.

ASM Dividends

Avino Silver & Gold Mines Ltd.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released around May 08 and May 13.

Avino Silver & Gold Mines Ltd. (AMEX:ASM)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 0.88% of Avino Silver & Gold Mines Ltd. shares, and 7.78% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 7.85%. Avino Silver & Gold Mines Ltd. stock is held by 32 institutions, with Renaissance Technologies, LLC being the largest institutional investor. By Jun 29, 2023, it held 1.08% of the shares, which is about 1.34 million shares worth $0.88 million.

Bard Associates Inc., with 0.68% or 0.85 million shares worth $0.56 million as of Jun 29, 2023, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

The former held 0.2 million shares worth $0.15 million, making up 0.16% of all outstanding shares.