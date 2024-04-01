Autolus Therapeutics plc ADR (NASDAQ: AUTL): Would You Buy Today?

In today’s recent session, 1.08 million shares of the Autolus Therapeutics plc ADR (NASDAQ:AUTL) have been traded, and its beta is 1.89. Most recently the company’s share price was $5.86, and it changed around -$0.52 or -8.15% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $1.02B. AUTL at last check was trading at a discount to its 52-week high of $7.45, offering almost -27.13% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $1.61, which indicates that the recent value has risen by an impressive 72.53% since then. We note from Autolus Therapeutics plc ADR’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 0.86 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 1.63 million.

Autolus Therapeutics plc ADR stock received a consensus recommendation rating of Buy, based on a mean score of 1.36. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 0 out of 11 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 4 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 2 recommended AUTL as a Hold, whereas 5 deemed it a Buy, and 0 rated it as Underweight. Autolus Therapeutics plc ADR is expected to report earnings per share of -$0.02 for the current quarter.

Autolus Therapeutics plc ADR (NASDAQ:AUTL) trade information

Instantly AUTL has been showing red trend so far today with a performance of -8.15% on intraday trading today. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The company’s shares are currently down -9.01% year-to-date, but still down -7.28% over the last five days. On the other hand, Autolus Therapeutics plc ADR (NASDAQ:AUTL) is -2.33% down in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 3.15 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 2.13 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $10, which translates to bulls needing to increase their stock price by 41.4% from its current value. Analyst projections state that AUTL is forecast to be at a low of $10 and a high of $10.

Autolus Therapeutics plc ADR (AUTL) estimates and forecasts

Autolus Therapeutics plc ADR share prices are performing particularly well compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have risen 143.15 percent over the past six months and at a 39.17% annual growth rate that is well above the industry average of 13.00%. Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2024 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will gain 91.30% in revenue this quarter, and will report an increase of 23.10% in the next quarter. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be 2,454.80%, up from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 3 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $16.67 million in revenue for the current quarter. Analysts predict that the company’s current quarter sales will jump, forecast at 1,190.20%.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a positive earnings growth rate of 3.32%.

AUTL Dividends

Autolus Therapeutics plc ADR’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released on March 14.

Autolus Therapeutics plc ADR (NASDAQ:AUTL)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 18.03% of Autolus Therapeutics plc ADR shares, and 52.87% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 64.50%. Autolus Therapeutics plc ADR stock is held by 124 institutions, with Syncona Portfolio Ltd being the largest institutional investor. By Jun 29, 2023, it held 12.29% of the shares, which is about 21.35 million shares worth $50.81 million.

Blackstone Inc, with 11.79% or 20.49 million shares worth $48.76 million as of Jun 29, 2023, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

iShares NASDAQ Biotechnology ETF and Harbor Disruptive Innovation Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Aug 30, 2023. The former held 0.84 million shares worth $2.69 million, making up 0.48% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Harbor Disruptive Innovation Fund held roughly 0.18 million shares worth around $0.57 million, which represents about 0.10% of the total shares outstanding.