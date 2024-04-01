AT&T, Inc. (NYSE: T) Shares Could Drop Up To -1093.18%

In the last trading session, 31.91 million shares of the AT&T, Inc. (NYSE:T) were traded, and its beta was 0.54. Most recently the company’s share price was $17.60, and it changed around $0.05 or 0.28% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $125.89B. T currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $19.99, offering almost -13.58% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $13.43, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 23.69% since then. We note from AT&T, Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 37.89 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 38.76 million.

AT&T, Inc. stock received a consensus recommendation rating of Hold, based on a mean score of 2.36. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 3 out of 28 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 4 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 12 recommended T as a Hold, whereas 9 deemed it a Buy, and 0 rated it as Underweight. AT&T, Inc. is expected to report earnings per share of $0.54 for the current quarter.

AT&T, Inc. (NYSE:T) trade information

Instantly T has showed a green trend with a performance of 0.28% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The company’s shares are currently up 4.89% year-to-date, but still up 2.56% over the last five days. On the other hand, AT&T, Inc. (NYSE:T) is 3.77% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 88.89 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 2.45 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $37.94, which translates to bulls needing to increase their stock price by 53.61% from its current value. Analyst projections state that T is forecast to be at a low of $16 and a high of $210.

AT&T, Inc. (T) estimates and forecasts

AT&T, Inc. share prices are performing particularly well not compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have risen 18.36 percent over the past six months and at a -7.88% annual growth rate that is well below the industry average of 13.60%. Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2024 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will loss -10.00% in revenue this quarter, and will report a decrease of -9.50% in the next quarter. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be 1.10%, up from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 16 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $30.59 billion in revenue for the current quarter. 14 analysts expect AT&T, Inc. to make $30.31 billion in revenue for the quarter ending Jun 2024. The company’s sales for the same quarters a year ago were $30.27 billion and $29.94 billion respectively. Analysts predict that the company’s current quarter sales will jump, forecast at 1.10%. Forecasts for the next quarter put sales growth at 1.20%.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a negative earnings growth rate of -7.15%. AT&T, Inc. earnings are expected to increase by -7.87% in 2024, but the outlook is positive 0.74% per year for the next five years.

T Dividends

AT&T, Inc.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released on April 24. The annual dividend yield of the stock is 6.31 percent and its annual dividend per share was 1.11. It is important to note, however, that the 6.31% dividend yield ratio should be regarded as a guide only, as many other factors should be taken into consideration before making any investment decision.

AT&T, Inc. (NYSE:T)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 0.07% of AT&T, Inc. shares, and 58.61% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 58.65%. AT&T, Inc. stock is held by 2,994 institutions, with Vanguard Group Inc being the largest institutional investor. By Jun 29, 2023, it held 8.68% of the shares, which is about 620.3 million shares worth $9.89 billion.

Blackrock Inc., with 7.48% or 534.77 million shares worth $8.53 billion as of Jun 29, 2023, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard 500 Index Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Jun 29, 2023. The former held 223.29 million shares worth $3.56 billion, making up 3.12% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard 500 Index Fund held roughly 170.21 million shares worth around $2.71 billion, which represents about 2.38% of the total shares outstanding.