AST SpaceMobile Inc (NASDAQ: ASTS) Shares Are Heading Higher

In the last trading session, 3.97 million shares of the AST SpaceMobile Inc (NASDAQ:ASTS) were traded, and its beta was 0.86. Most recently the company’s share price was $2.90, and it changed around $0.04 or 1.40% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $356.12M. ASTS currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $7.10, offering almost -144.83% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $2.59, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 10.69% since then. We note from AST SpaceMobile Inc’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 3.26 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 4.43 million.

AST SpaceMobile Inc stock received a consensus recommendation rating of Buy, based on a mean score of 1.20. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 0 out of 3 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 0 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 0 recommended ASTS as a Hold, whereas 3 deemed it a Buy, and 0 rated it as Underweight. AST SpaceMobile Inc is expected to report earnings per share of -$0.23 for the current quarter.

AST SpaceMobile Inc (NASDAQ:ASTS) trade information

Instantly ASTS has showed a green trend with a performance of 1.40% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The company’s shares are currently down -51.91% year-to-date, but still up 4.32% over the last five days. On the other hand, AST SpaceMobile Inc (NASDAQ:ASTS) is -9.09% down in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 21.51 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 6.33 day(s).

AST SpaceMobile Inc (ASTS) estimates and forecasts

AST SpaceMobile Inc share prices are performing particularly well not compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have fallen -21.62 percent over the past six months and at a -51.72% annual growth rate that is well below the industry average of -1.30%. Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2024 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will loss -64.30% in revenue this quarter, and will report an increase of 21.70% in the next quarter.

2 analysts expect AST SpaceMobile Inc to make $5 million in revenue for the quarter ending Mar 2024.

ASTS Dividends

AST SpaceMobile Inc’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released on April 01.

AST SpaceMobile Inc (NASDAQ:ASTS)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 15.42% of AST SpaceMobile Inc shares, and 28.24% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 33.39%. AST SpaceMobile Inc stock is held by 166 institutions, with Blackrock Inc. being the largest institutional investor. By Dec 30, 2023, it held 6.28% of the shares, which is about 5.66 million shares worth $16.41 million.

Vanguard Group Inc, with 4.93% or 4.45 million shares worth $12.89 million as of Dec 30, 2023, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Hennessy Focus Fund and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Jan 30, 2024. The former held 2.98 million shares worth $8.65 million, making up 3.31% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund held roughly 2.48 million shares worth around $7.2 million, which represents about 2.76% of the total shares outstanding.