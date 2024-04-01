Asensus Surgical Inc (AMEX: ASXC) In 2024: Is This Company Worth Thinking About Investing In?

In the last trading session, 1.37 million shares of the Asensus Surgical Inc (AMEX:ASXC) were traded, and its beta was 1.45. Most recently the company’s share price was $0.23, and it changed around $0.0 or -1.71% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $62.56M. ASXC currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $0.86, offering almost -273.91% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $0.20, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 13.04% since then. We note from Asensus Surgical Inc’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 1.78 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 1.21 million.

Asensus Surgical Inc stock received a consensus recommendation rating of Buy, based on a mean score of 2.00. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 0 out of 2 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 0 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 1 recommended ASXC as a Hold, whereas 1 deemed it a Buy, and 0 rated it as Underweight. Asensus Surgical Inc is expected to report earnings per share of -$0.05 for the current quarter.

Asensus Surgical Inc (AMEX:ASXC) trade information

Instantly ASXC has showed a red trend with a performance of -1.71% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The company’s shares are currently down -27.88% year-to-date, but still down -17.86% over the last five days. On the other hand, Asensus Surgical Inc (AMEX:ASXC) is -26.07% down in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 17.01 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 17.6 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $1.5, which translates to bulls needing to increase their stock price by 84.67% from its current value. Analyst projections state that ASXC is forecast to be at a low of $1.5 and a high of $1.5.

Asensus Surgical Inc (ASXC) estimates and forecasts

Asensus Surgical Inc share prices are performing particularly well compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have fallen -19.18 percent over the past six months and at a 36.67% annual growth rate that is well above the industry average of 13.60%. Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2024 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will gain 44.40% in revenue this quarter, and will report an increase of 44.40% in the next quarter. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be 43.40%, up from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 2 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $1.2 million in revenue for the current quarter. 2 analysts expect Asensus Surgical Inc to make $1.28 million in revenue for the quarter ending Jun 2024. Analysts predict that the company’s current quarter sales will jump, forecast at 23.00%.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a positive earnings growth rate of 39.50%.

ASXC Dividends

Asensus Surgical Inc’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released around May 09 and May 13.

Asensus Surgical Inc (AMEX:ASXC)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 1.97% of Asensus Surgical Inc shares, and 9.32% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 9.51%. Asensus Surgical Inc stock is held by 83 institutions, with Vanguard Group Inc being the largest institutional investor. By Dec 30, 2023, it held 4.26% of the shares, which is about 11.59 million shares worth $2.67 million.

Blackrock Inc., with 1.27% or 3.47 million shares worth $0.8 million as of Dec 30, 2023, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Dec 30, 2023. The former held 7.73 million shares worth $1.78 million, making up 2.84% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund held roughly 3.4 million shares worth around $0.78 million, which represents about 1.25% of the total shares outstanding.