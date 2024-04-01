Arm Holdings plc. ADR (NASDAQ: ARM) Could Have Exceptional Returns?

In the last trading session, 7.37 million shares of the Arm Holdings plc. ADR (NASDAQ:ARM) were traded. Most recently the company’s share price was $124.99, and it changed around -$0.63 or -0.50% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $128.50B. ARM currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $164.00, offering almost -31.21% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $46.50, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 62.8% since then. We note from Arm Holdings plc. ADR’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 9.85 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 16.40 million.

Arm Holdings plc. ADR stock received a consensus recommendation rating of Buy, based on a mean score of 2.10. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 1 out of 28 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 5 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 10 recommended ARM as a Hold, whereas 11 deemed it a Buy, and 1 rated it as Underweight. Arm Holdings plc. ADR is expected to report earnings per share of $0.3 for the current quarter.

Arm Holdings plc. ADR (NASDAQ:ARM) trade information

Instantly ARM has showed a red trend with a performance of -0.50% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The company’s shares are currently up 66.33% year-to-date, but still down -6.44% over the last five days. On the other hand, Arm Holdings plc. ADR (NASDAQ:ARM) is -6.63% down in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 7.93 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 0.32 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $81.29, which translates to bulls needing to decrease their stock price by -53.76% from its current value. Analyst projections state that ARM is forecast to be at a low of $60 and a high of $110.

Consensus estimates provided by 17 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $875.62 million in revenue for the current quarter. 17 analysts expect Arm Holdings plc. ADR to make $854.02 million in revenue for the quarter ending Jun 2024.

ARM Dividends

Arm Holdings plc. ADR’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released in May.

Arm Holdings plc. ADR (NASDAQ:ARM)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 90.44% of Arm Holdings plc. ADR shares, and 8.18% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 85.57%. Arm Holdings plc. ADR stock is held by 366 institutions, with GQG Partners LLC being the largest institutional investor. By Dec 30, 2023, it held 1.49% of the shares, which is about 15.37 million shares worth $1.92 billion.

Jennison Associates LLC, with 0.71% or 7.35 million shares worth $918.26 million as of Dec 30, 2023, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Goldman Sachs GQG Partners International Opportunities Fund and Harbor Capital Appreciation Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Jan 30, 2024. The former held 6.95 million shares worth $868.31 million, making up 0.68% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Harbor Capital Appreciation Fund held roughly 1.71 million shares worth around $214.24 million, which represents about 0.17% of the total shares outstanding.