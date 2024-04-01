Are Liquidia Corp (NASDAQ: LQDA) Shares Ready For A Higher Price Run?

In the last trading session, 2.01 million shares of the Liquidia Corp (NASDAQ:LQDA) were traded, and its beta was 0.16. Most recently the company’s share price was $14.75, and it changed around -$0.32 or -2.12% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $1.12B. LQDA currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $16.99, offering almost -15.19% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $5.71, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 61.29% since then. We note from Liquidia Corp’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 1.0 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 968.68K.

Liquidia Corp stock received a consensus recommendation rating of Overweight, based on a mean score of 1.57. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 0 out of 7 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 4 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 0 recommended LQDA as a Hold, whereas 2 deemed it a Buy, and 1 rated it as Underweight. Liquidia Corp is expected to report earnings per share of -$0.31 for the current quarter.

Liquidia Corp (NASDAQ:LQDA) trade information

Instantly LQDA has showed a red trend with a performance of -2.12% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The company’s shares are currently up 22.61% year-to-date, but still down -9.17% over the last five days. On the other hand, Liquidia Corp (NASDAQ:LQDA) is 2.54% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 7.26 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 9.09 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $12, which translates to bulls needing to decrease their stock price by -22.92% from its current value. Analyst projections state that LQDA is forecast to be at a low of $3 and a high of $17.

Liquidia Corp (LQDA) estimates and forecasts

Liquidia Corp share prices are performing particularly well compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have risen 130.83 percent over the past six months and at a 16.53% annual growth rate that is well above the industry average of 13.00%. Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2024 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will loss -72.20% in revenue this quarter, and will report an increase of 16.70% in the next quarter. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be 234.50%, up from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 7 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $4.48 million in revenue for the current quarter. 7 analysts expect Liquidia Corp to make $10.06 million in revenue for the quarter ending Jun 2024. The company’s sales for the same quarters a year ago were $4.49 million and $4.43 million respectively. Analysts predict that the company’s current quarter sales will drop, forecast at -0.30%. Forecasts for the next quarter put sales growth at 127.10%.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a positive earnings growth rate of 30.44%.

LQDA Dividends

Liquidia Corp’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released in May.

Liquidia Corp (NASDAQ:LQDA)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 12.42% of Liquidia Corp shares, and 51.18% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 58.44%. Liquidia Corp stock is held by 161 institutions, with Caligan Partners, LP being the largest institutional investor. By Jun 29, 2023, it held 14.28% of the shares, which is about 9.24 million shares worth $72.56 million.

Blackrock Inc., with 5.09% or 3.29 million shares worth $25.85 million as of Jun 29, 2023, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and iShares Russell 2000 ETF were the top two Mutual Funds as of Jun 29, 2023. The former held 1.53 million shares worth $12.02 million, making up 2.37% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, iShares Russell 2000 ETF held roughly 1.1 million shares worth around $7.53 million, which represents about 1.69% of the total shares outstanding.