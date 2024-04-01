Arcadium Lithium PLC (NYSE: ALTM): Get Ready For The Next Few Months

In the last trading session, 10.68 million shares of the Arcadium Lithium PLC (NYSE:ALTM) were traded. Most recently the company’s share price was $4.31, and it changed around -$0.12 or -2.71% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $4.63B. ALTM currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $7.27, offering almost -68.68% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $3.95, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 8.35% since then. We note from Arcadium Lithium PLC’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 14.23 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 15.71 million.

Arcadium Lithium PLC stock received a consensus recommendation rating of Buy, based on a mean score of 1.90. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 1 out of 12 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 0 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 4 recommended ALTM as a Hold, whereas 7 deemed it a Buy, and 0 rated it as Underweight. Arcadium Lithium PLC is expected to report earnings per share of $0.04 for the current quarter.

Arcadium Lithium PLC (NYSE:ALTM) trade information

Instantly ALTM has showed a red trend with a performance of -2.71% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The company’s shares are currently down -36.71% year-to-date, but still down -6.91% over the last five days. On the other hand, Arcadium Lithium PLC (NYSE:ALTM) is -16.31% down in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 59.89 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 4.25 day(s).

Arcadium Lithium PLC (ALTM) estimates and forecasts

Arcadium Lithium PLC share prices are performing particularly well not compared to other companies within the same industry. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be 47.00%, up from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 5 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $272.59 million in revenue for the current quarter. 5 analysts expect Arcadium Lithium PLC to make $296.78 million in revenue for the quarter ending Jun 2024.

ALTM Dividends

Arcadium Lithium PLC’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released around February 12 and February 16.

Arcadium Lithium PLC (NYSE:ALTM)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 0.12% of Arcadium Lithium PLC shares, and 18.45% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 18.47%. Arcadium Lithium PLC stock is held by 613 institutions, with Blackrock Inc. being the largest institutional investor. By Dec 30, 2021, it held 5.76% of the shares, which is about 0.22 million shares worth $13.24 million.

Michigan (State Of) Teachers Retirement System, with 4.67% or 0.17 million shares worth $10.73 million as of Dec 30, 2021, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and iShares Russell 2000 ETF were the top two Mutual Funds as of Sep 29, 2021. The former held 96236.0 shares worth $6.64 million, making up 2.57% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, iShares Russell 2000 ETF held roughly 77353.0 shares worth around $4.9 million, which represents about 2.06% of the total shares outstanding.