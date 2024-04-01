Anywhere Real Estate Inc (NYSE: HOUS): It Is A Stock Worth Considering Today

In the last trading session, 2.09 million shares of the Anywhere Real Estate Inc (NYSE:HOUS) were traded, and its beta was 2.47. Most recently the company’s share price was $6.18, and it changed around $0.44 or 7.67% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $682.83M. HOUS currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $9.43, offering almost -52.59% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $4.09, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 33.82% since then. We note from Anywhere Real Estate Inc’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 1.71 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 1.04 million.

Anywhere Real Estate Inc stock received a consensus recommendation rating of Hold, based on a mean score of 3.80. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 2 out of 5 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 0 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 3 recommended HOUS as a Hold, whereas 0 deemed it a Buy, and 0 rated it as Underweight. Anywhere Real Estate Inc is expected to report earnings per share of -$0.67 for the current quarter.

Anywhere Real Estate Inc (NYSE:HOUS) trade information

Instantly HOUS has showed a green trend with a performance of 7.67% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The company’s shares are currently down -23.80% year-to-date, but still up 5.10% over the last five days. On the other hand, Anywhere Real Estate Inc (NYSE:HOUS) is 4.39% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 8.04 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 5.39 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $11.75, which translates to bulls needing to increase their stock price by 47.4% from its current value. Analyst projections state that HOUS is forecast to be at a low of $10 and a high of $13.5.

Anywhere Real Estate Inc (HOUS) estimates and forecasts

Anywhere Real Estate Inc share prices are performing particularly well compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have fallen -10.30 percent over the past six months and at a 95.45% annual growth rate that is well above the industry average of 8.20%. Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2024 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will gain 30.90% in revenue this quarter, and will report an increase of 108.30% in the next quarter. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be 6.00%, up from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 4 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $1.16 billion in revenue for the current quarter. 4 analysts expect Anywhere Real Estate Inc to make $1.74 billion in revenue for the quarter ending Jun 2024. The company’s sales for the same quarters a year ago were $1.13 billion and $1.64 billion respectively. Analysts predict that the company’s current quarter sales will jump, forecast at 2.40%. Forecasts for the next quarter put sales growth at 6.10%.

Anywhere Real Estate Inc earnings are expected to increase by 107.78% in 2024, but the outlook is negative -1.20% per year for the next five years.

HOUS Dividends

Anywhere Real Estate Inc’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released in May.

Anywhere Real Estate Inc (NYSE:HOUS)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 4.72% of Anywhere Real Estate Inc shares, and 102.19% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 107.26%. Anywhere Real Estate Inc stock is held by 286 institutions, with Blackrock Inc. being the largest institutional investor. By Jun 29, 2023, it held 16.55% of the shares, which is about 18.29 million shares worth $122.17 million.

Vanguard Group Inc, with 15.64% or 17.28 million shares worth $115.44 million as of Jun 29, 2023, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

iShares Core S&P Smallcap ETF and Longleaf Partners Small-Cap Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Sep 29, 2023. The former held 7.56 million shares worth $48.62 million, making up 6.84% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Longleaf Partners Small-Cap Fund held roughly 5.71 million shares worth around $38.14 million, which represents about 5.17% of the total shares outstanding.