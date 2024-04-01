An Analysis Of SIGA Technologies Inc (NASDAQ: SIGA), And Its Business Forecast

In the last trading session, 1.23 million shares of the SIGA Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:SIGA) were traded, and its beta was 0.94. Most recently the company’s share price was $8.56, and it changed around $0.06 or 0.71% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $608.53M. SIGA currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $8.57, offering almost -0.12% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $3.93, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 54.09% since then. We note from SIGA Technologies Inc’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 1.38 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 649.93K.

SIGA Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:SIGA) trade information

Instantly SIGA has showed a green trend with a performance of 0.71% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The company’s shares are currently up 64.10% year-to-date, but still up 3.02% over the last five days. On the other hand, SIGA Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:SIGA) is 72.41% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 5.52 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 7.55 day(s).

SIGA Technologies Inc (SIGA) estimates and forecasts

SIGA Technologies Inc share prices are performing particularly well compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have risen 79.13 percent over the past six months and at a 28.42% annual growth rate that is well above the industry average of 8.20%. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be 36.20%, up from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 1 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $190.61 million in revenue for the current quarter. Analysts predict that the company’s current quarter sales will jump, forecast at 36.20%.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a negative earnings growth rate of -28.78%. SIGA Technologies Inc earnings are expected to increase by 24.21% in 2024, but the outlook is positive 1.00% per year for the next five years.

SIGA Dividends

SIGA Technologies Inc’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released on March 12.

SIGA Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:SIGA)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 9.56% of SIGA Technologies Inc shares, and 49.56% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 54.80%. SIGA Technologies Inc stock is held by 194 institutions, with Federated Hermes, Inc. being the largest institutional investor. By Jun 29, 2023, it held 5.44% of the shares, which is about 4.4 million shares worth $22.24 million.

Blackrock Inc., with 4.00% or 3.24 million shares worth $16.35 million as of Jun 29, 2023, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Federated Hermes MDT Small Cap Core Fund and Federated Hermes MDT Mid Cap Growth Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Jul 30, 2023. The former held 2.76 million shares worth $15.83 million, making up 3.41% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Federated Hermes MDT Mid Cap Growth Fund held roughly 1.5 million shares worth around $8.64 million, which represents about 1.86% of the total shares outstanding.