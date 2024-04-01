An Analysis Of Citigroup Inc (NYSE: C), And Its Business Forecast

In today’s recent session, 4.22 million shares of the Citigroup Inc (NYSE:C) have been traded, and its beta is 1.51. Most recently the company’s share price was $63.51, and it changed around $0.27 or 0.42% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $121.38B. C at last check was trading at a discount to its 52-week high of $63.37, offering almost 0.22% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $38.17, which indicates that the recent value has risen by an impressive 39.9% since then. We note from Citigroup Inc’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 16.39 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 17.37 million.

Citigroup Inc stock received a consensus recommendation rating of Hold, based on a mean score of 1.88. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 1 out of 27 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 5 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 12 recommended C as a Hold, whereas 9 deemed it a Buy, and 0 rated it as Underweight. Citigroup Inc is expected to report earnings per share of $1.38 for the current quarter.

Citigroup Inc (NYSE:C) trade information

Instantly C has been showing a green trend so far today with a performance of 0.42% on intraday trading today. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The company’s shares are currently up 23.45% year-to-date, but still up 4.41% over the last five days. On the other hand, Citigroup Inc (NYSE:C) is 14.44% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 28.36 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 1.92 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $69.18, which translates to bulls needing to increase their stock price by 8.2% from its current value. Analyst projections state that C is forecast to be at a low of $50 and a high of $90.

Citigroup Inc (C) estimates and forecasts

Citigroup Inc share prices are performing particularly well compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have risen 54.14 percent over the past six months and at a -3.48% annual growth rate that is well above the industry average of -7.10%. Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2024 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will loss -37.00% in revenue this quarter, and will report an increase of 12.80% in the next quarter. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be 2.00%, up from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 14 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $20.43 billion in revenue for the current quarter. 14 analysts expect Citigroup Inc to make $19.97 billion in revenue for the quarter ending Jun 2024. The company’s sales for the same quarters a year ago were $19.99 billion and $19.44 billion respectively. Analysts predict that the company’s current quarter sales will jump, forecast at 2.20%. Forecasts for the next quarter put sales growth at 2.80%.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a negative earnings growth rate of -9.56%. Citigroup Inc earnings are expected to increase by 41.52% in 2024, but the outlook is positive 10.00% per year for the next five years.

C Dividends

Citigroup Inc’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released on April 12. The annual dividend yield of the stock is 3.31 percent and its annual dividend per share was 2.10. It is important to note, however, that the 3.31% dividend yield ratio should be regarded as a guide only, as many other factors should be taken into consideration before making any investment decision.

Citigroup Inc (NYSE:C)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 3.09% of Citigroup Inc shares, and 70.94% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 73.20%. Citigroup Inc stock is held by 2,224 institutions, with Vanguard Group Inc being the largest institutional investor. By Jun 29, 2023, it held 8.73% of the shares, which is about 170.04 million shares worth $7.83 billion.

Blackrock Inc., with 8.39% or 163.34 million shares worth $7.52 billion as of Jun 29, 2023, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard 500 Index Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Jun 29, 2023. The former held 57.64 million shares worth $2.65 billion, making up 2.96% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard 500 Index Fund held roughly 46.35 million shares worth around $2.13 billion, which represents about 2.38% of the total shares outstanding.