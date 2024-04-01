American Coastal Insurance Corp (NASDAQ: ACIC) Could Be A Good Bet If You’re A Risk-Capital Investor

In the last trading session, 2.42 million shares of the American Coastal Insurance Corp (NASDAQ:ACIC) were traded, and its beta was -0.20. Most recently the company’s share price was $10.69, and it changed around $0.07 or 0.66% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $500.08M. ACIC currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $14.25, offering almost -33.3% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $1.48, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 86.16% since then. We note from American Coastal Insurance Corp’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 0.56 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 395.65K.

American Coastal Insurance Corp stock received a consensus recommendation rating of Buy, based on a mean score of 2.00. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 0 out of 1 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 0 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 0 recommended ACIC as a Hold, whereas 1 deemed it a Buy, and 0 rated it as Underweight. American Coastal Insurance Corp is expected to report earnings per share of $0.25 for the current quarter.

American Coastal Insurance Corp (NASDAQ:ACIC) trade information

Instantly ACIC has showed a green trend with a performance of 0.66% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The company’s shares are currently up 13.00% year-to-date, but still down -1.57% over the last five days. On the other hand, American Coastal Insurance Corp (NASDAQ:ACIC) is -23.37% down in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 0.98 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 2.53 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $1.9, which translates to bulls needing to decrease their stock price by -462.63% from its current value. Analyst projections state that ACIC is forecast to be at a low of $1.9 and a high of $1.9.

American Coastal Insurance Corp (ACIC) estimates and forecasts

American Coastal Insurance Corp share prices are performing particularly well not compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have risen 19.57 percent over the past six months and at a -38.12% annual growth rate that is well below the industry average of 17.50%. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be 12.50%, up from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 1 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $62.41 million in revenue for the current quarter. 1 analysts expect American Coastal Insurance Corp to make $66.01 million in revenue for the quarter ending Jun 2024.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a positive earnings growth rate of 300.21%. American Coastal Insurance Corp earnings are expected to increase by -38.12% in 2024, but the outlook is positive 20.00% per year for the next five years.

ACIC Dividends

American Coastal Insurance Corp’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released around May 13 and May 17.

American Coastal Insurance Corp (NASDAQ:ACIC)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 50.55% of American Coastal Insurance Corp shares, and 20.50% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 41.45%. American Coastal Insurance Corp stock is held by 106 institutions, with Blackrock Inc. being the largest institutional investor. By Dec 30, 2023, it held 2.95% of the shares, which is about 1.41 million shares worth $15.09 million.

Invesco Ltd., with 2.78% or 1.33 million shares worth $14.23 million as of Dec 30, 2023, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Invesco ETF Tr II-Invesco DWA Small Cap Momentum ETF and iShares Russell 2000 ETF were the top two Mutual Funds as of Dec 30, 2023. The former held 1.32 million shares worth $14.13 million, making up 2.77% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, iShares Russell 2000 ETF held roughly 0.48 million shares worth around $5.16 million, which represents about 1.01% of the total shares outstanding.