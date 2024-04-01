Amer Sports Inc. (NYSE:AS) – Analysts See The Stock Differently Today

In the last trading session, 1.54 million shares of the Amer Sports Inc. (NYSE:AS) were traded. Most recently the company’s share price was $16.30, and it changed around $0.24 or 1.49% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $7.98B. AS currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $18.23, offering almost -11.84% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $13.10, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 19.63% since then. We note from Amer Sports Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 1.23 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 2.21 million.

Amer Sports Inc. (NYSE:AS) trade information

Instantly AS has showed a green trend with a performance of 1.49% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The company’s shares are currently up 21.64% year-to-date, but still up 3.10% over the last five days. On the other hand, Amer Sports Inc. (NYSE:AS) is 1.56% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 2.91 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 1.75 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $18.5, which translates to bulls needing to increase their stock price by 11.89% from its current value. Analyst projections state that AS is forecast to be at a low of $16 and a high of $21.

Amer Sports Inc. (AS) estimates and forecasts

Amer Sports Inc. share prices are performing particularly well compared to other companies within the same industry. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be 13.50%, up from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 10 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $1.13 billion in revenue for the current quarter. 10 analysts expect Amer Sports Inc. to make $953.33 million in revenue for the quarter ending Jun 2024.

AS Dividends

Amer Sports Inc.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released in May.

Amer Sports Inc. (NYSE:AS)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 73.55% of Amer Sports Inc. shares, and 13.91% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 52.58%.