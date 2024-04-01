AlloVir Inc (NASDAQ:ALVR) – Experts See The Stock A Different Way Today

In today’s recent session, 1.81 million shares of the AlloVir Inc (NASDAQ:ALVR) have been traded, and its beta is 0.85. Most recently the company’s share price was $0.75, and it changed around $0.0 or 0.01% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $86.11M. ALVR at last check was trading at a discount to its 52-week high of $6.12, offering almost -716.0% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $0.62, which indicates that the recent value has risen by an impressive 17.33% since then. We note from AlloVir Inc’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 0.57 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 1.38 million.

AlloVir Inc (NASDAQ:ALVR) trade information

Instantly ALVR has been showing a green trend so far today with a performance of 0.01% on intraday trading today. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The company’s shares are currently up 11.05% year-to-date, but still up 0.33% over the last five days. On the other hand, AlloVir Inc (NASDAQ:ALVR) is 2.49% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 6.27 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 11.77 day(s).

AlloVir Inc (ALVR) estimates and forecasts

AlloVir Inc share prices are performing particularly well compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have fallen -65.99 percent over the past six months and at a 74.32% annual growth rate that is well above the industry average of 8.20%. Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2024 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will gain 68.20% in revenue this quarter, and will report an increase of 83.30% in the next quarter.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a negative earnings growth rate of -70.96%.

ALVR Dividends

AlloVir Inc’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released around May 02 and May 06.

AlloVir Inc (NASDAQ:ALVR)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 48.95% of AlloVir Inc shares, and 46.26% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 90.62%. AlloVir Inc stock is held by 118 institutions, with FMR, LLC being the largest institutional investor. By Jun 29, 2023, it held 8.35% of the shares, which is about 9.52 million shares worth $32.37 million.

Wasatch Advisors LP, with 5.83% or 6.64 million shares worth $22.59 million as of Jun 29, 2023, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Fidelity Growth Company Fund and Wasatch Small Cap Growth Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Aug 30, 2023. The former held 2.7 million shares worth $8.47 million, making up 2.37% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Wasatch Small Cap Growth Fund held roughly 2.46 million shares worth around $8.35 million, which represents about 2.15% of the total shares outstanding.