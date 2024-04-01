Agilon Health Inc (NYSE: AGL) Could Post Excellent Profits?

In the last trading session, 4.75 million shares of the Agilon Health Inc (NYSE:AGL) were traded, and its beta was 0.48. Most recently the company’s share price was $6.10, and it changed around $0.37 or 6.46% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $2.50B. AGL currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $28.99, offering almost -375.25% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $4.44, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 27.21% since then. We note from Agilon Health Inc’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 4.91 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 6.09 million.

Agilon Health Inc stock received a consensus recommendation rating of Hold, based on a mean score of 2.38. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 0 out of 17 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 3 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 9 recommended AGL as a Hold, whereas 5 deemed it a Buy, and 0 rated it as Underweight. Agilon Health Inc is expected to report earnings per share of -$0.01 for the current quarter.

Agilon Health Inc (NYSE:AGL) trade information

Instantly AGL has showed a green trend with a performance of 6.46% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The company’s shares are currently down -51.39% year-to-date, but still up 12.34% over the last five days. On the other hand, Agilon Health Inc (NYSE:AGL) is -4.09% down in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 46.96 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 9.04 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $33, which translates to bulls needing to increase their stock price by 81.52% from its current value. Analyst projections state that AGL is forecast to be at a low of $33 and a high of $33.

Agilon Health Inc (AGL) estimates and forecasts

Agilon Health Inc share prices are performing particularly well compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have fallen -66.83 percent over the past six months and at a 23.91% annual growth rate that is well above the industry average of 14.00%. Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2024 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will loss -125.00% in revenue this quarter, and will report a decrease of -25.00% in the next quarter. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be 48.10%, up from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 15 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $1.6 billion in revenue for the current quarter. 15 analysts expect Agilon Health Inc to make $1.6 billion in revenue for the quarter ending Jun 2024. The company’s sales for the same quarters a year ago were $1.14 billion and $1.15 billion respectively. Analysts predict that the company’s current quarter sales will jump, forecast at 41.00%. Forecasts for the next quarter put sales growth at 39.30%.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a positive earnings growth rate of 7.65%.

AGL Dividends

Agilon Health Inc’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released around May 07 and May 13.

Agilon Health Inc (NYSE:AGL)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 1.45% of Agilon Health Inc shares, and 110.54% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 112.16%. Agilon Health Inc stock is held by 283 institutions, with Clayton, Dubilier & Rice, LLC being the largest institutional investor. By Dec 30, 2023, it held 24.42% of the shares, which is about 100.0 million shares worth $610.0 million.

FMR, LLC, with 14.84% or 60.78 million shares worth $370.77 million as of Dec 30, 2023, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

New Economy Fund (The) and Vanguard Specialized-Health Care Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Dec 30, 2023. The former held 22.21 million shares worth $135.48 million, making up 5.42% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Specialized-Health Care Fund held roughly 19.04 million shares worth around $116.16 million, which represents about 4.65% of the total shares outstanding.