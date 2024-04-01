ADT Inc (NYSE: ADT) Stock Forecast: $7 Per Share In 2024 With Positive Signs

In today’s recent session, 6.04 million shares of the ADT Inc (NYSE:ADT) have been traded, and its beta is 1.58. Most recently the company’s share price was $6.64, and it changed around -$0.08 or -1.12% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $6.03B. ADT at last check was trading at a discount to its 52-week high of $7.60, offering almost -14.46% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $4.89, which indicates that the recent value has risen by an impressive 26.36% since then. We note from ADT Inc’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 10.59 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 5.44 million.

ADT Inc stock received a consensus recommendation rating of Buy, based on a mean score of 2.33. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 0 out of 6 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 2 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 1 recommended ADT as a Hold, whereas 3 deemed it a Buy, and 0 rated it as Underweight. ADT Inc is expected to report earnings per share of $0.12 for the current quarter.

ADT Inc (NYSE:ADT) trade information

Instantly ADT has been showing red trend so far today with a performance of -1.12% on intraday trading today. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The company’s shares are currently down -2.57% year-to-date, but still up 3.99% over the last five days. On the other hand, ADT Inc (NYSE:ADT) is -8.47% down in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 13.51 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 1.42 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $7, which translates to bulls needing to increase their stock price by 5.14% from its current value. Analyst projections state that ADT is forecast to be at a low of $7 and a high of $7.

ADT Inc (ADT) estimates and forecasts

ADT Inc share prices are performing particularly well compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have risen 8.58 percent over the past six months and at a 37.25% annual growth rate that is well above the industry average of 20.50%. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be -1.20%, down from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 2 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $1.19 billion in revenue for the current quarter. 2 analysts expect ADT Inc to make $1.22 billion in revenue for the quarter ending Jun 2024. The company’s sales for the same quarters a year ago were $1.61 billion and $1.65 billion respectively. Analysts predict that the company’s current quarter sales will drop, forecast at -26.10%. Forecasts for the next quarter put sales growth at -25.90%.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a positive earnings growth rate of 25.80%. ADT Inc earnings are expected to increase by 27.94% in 2024, but the outlook is positive 3.90% per year for the next five years.

ADT Dividends

ADT Inc’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released around April 30 and May 06. The annual dividend yield of the stock is 2.41 percent and its annual dividend per share was 0.16. It is important to note, however, that the 2.41% dividend yield ratio should be regarded as a guide only, as many other factors should be taken into consideration before making any investment decision.

ADT Inc (NYSE:ADT)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 1.17% of ADT Inc shares, and 94.13% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 95.24%. ADT Inc stock is held by 306 institutions, with Apollo Management Holdings, L.P. being the largest institutional investor. By Jun 29, 2023, it held 57.51% of the shares, which is about 498.3 million shares worth $3.0 billion.

State Farm Mutual Automobile Insurance Co, with 15.39% or 133.33 million shares worth $804.0 million as of Jun 29, 2023, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Ariel Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Jun 29, 2023. The former held 10.97 million shares worth $66.16 million, making up 1.27% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Ariel Fund held roughly 10.55 million shares worth around $63.62 million, which represents about 1.22% of the total shares outstanding.