A Business Review Of Frontier Group Holdings Inc (NASDAQ: ULCC) And Growth Forecast

In the last trading session, 1.59 million shares of the Frontier Group Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:ULCC) were traded, and its beta was 2.57. Most recently the company’s share price was $8.11, and it changed around $0.15 or 1.88% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $1.81B. ULCC currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $10.57, offering almost -30.33% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $3.19, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 60.67% since then. We note from Frontier Group Holdings Inc’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 1.5 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 2.57 million.

Frontier Group Holdings Inc stock received a consensus recommendation rating of Hold, based on a mean score of 2.83. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 0 out of 12 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 0 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 10 recommended ULCC as a Hold, whereas 2 deemed it a Buy, and 0 rated it as Underweight. Frontier Group Holdings Inc is expected to report earnings per share of -$0.18 for the current quarter.

Frontier Group Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:ULCC) trade information

Instantly ULCC has showed a green trend with a performance of 1.88% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The company’s shares are currently up 48.53% year-to-date, but still up 12.33% over the last five days. On the other hand, Frontier Group Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:ULCC) is 15.20% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 11.54 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 5.49 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $15.2, which translates to bulls needing to increase their stock price by 46.64% from its current value. Analyst projections state that ULCC is forecast to be at a low of $8 and a high of $25.

Frontier Group Holdings Inc (ULCC) estimates and forecasts

Frontier Group Holdings Inc share prices are performing particularly well compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have risen 74.03 percent over the past six months and at a 291.67% annual growth rate that is well above the industry average of -2.50%. Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2024 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will loss -200.00% in revenue this quarter, and will report a decrease of -48.40% in the next quarter. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be 13.40%, up from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 8 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $854.13 million in revenue for the current quarter. 8 analysts expect Frontier Group Holdings Inc to make $1.03 billion in revenue for the quarter ending Jun 2024.

ULCC Dividends

Frontier Group Holdings Inc’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released around May 01 and May 06.

Frontier Group Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:ULCC)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 1.58% of Frontier Group Holdings Inc shares, and 101.71% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 103.34%. Frontier Group Holdings Inc stock is held by 180 institutions, with Indigo Partners LLC being the largest institutional investor. By Jun 29, 2023, it held 81.04% of the shares, which is about 178.83 million shares worth $1.73 billion.

U.S. Global Investors, Inc., with 3.25% or 7.18 million shares worth $34.74 million as of Sep 29, 2023, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

ETF Series Solutions-U.S. Global Jets ETF and Price (T.Rowe) Real Assets Trust I were the top two Mutual Funds as of Jun 29, 2023. The former held 5.58 million shares worth $53.91 million, making up 2.53% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Price (T.Rowe) Real Assets Trust I held roughly 1.84 million shares worth around $17.76 million, which represents about 0.83% of the total shares outstanding.