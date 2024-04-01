4D Molecular Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: FDMT) Stock: Can It Change The Game?

In the last trading session, 1.6 million shares of the 4D Molecular Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:FDMT) were traded, and its beta was 2.89. Most recently the company’s share price was $31.86, and it changed around -$4.01 or -11.18% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $1.59B. FDMT currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $36.25, offering almost -13.78% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $9.44, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 70.37% since then. We note from 4D Molecular Therapeutics Inc’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 0.68 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 1.13 million.

4D Molecular Therapeutics Inc stock received a consensus recommendation rating of Buy, based on a mean score of 1.00. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 0 out of 10 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 3 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 0 recommended FDMT as a Hold, whereas 7 deemed it a Buy, and 0 rated it as Underweight. 4D Molecular Therapeutics Inc is expected to report earnings per share of -$0.72 for the current quarter.

4D Molecular Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:FDMT) trade information

Instantly FDMT has showed a red trend with a performance of -11.18% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The company’s shares are currently up 57.26% year-to-date, but still down -5.74% over the last five days. On the other hand, 4D Molecular Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:FDMT) is 14.23% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 8.5 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 10.54 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $42.25, which translates to bulls needing to increase their stock price by 24.59% from its current value. Analyst projections state that FDMT is forecast to be at a low of $30 and a high of $63.

4D Molecular Therapeutics Inc (FDMT) estimates and forecasts

4D Molecular Therapeutics Inc share prices are performing particularly well not compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have risen 144.70 percent over the past six months and at a -15.12% annual growth rate that is well below the industry average of 8.20%. Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2024 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will gain 18.20% in revenue this quarter, and will report an increase of 5.20% in the next quarter. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be -69.10%, down from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 5 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $840k in revenue for the current quarter. 5 analysts expect 4D Molecular Therapeutics Inc to make $810k in revenue for the quarter ending Jun 2024. The company’s sales for the same quarters a year ago were $298k and $850k respectively. Analysts predict that the company’s current quarter sales will jump, forecast at 181.90%. Forecasts for the next quarter put sales growth at -4.70%.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a negative earnings growth rate of -46.35%.

FDMT Dividends

4D Molecular Therapeutics Inc’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released around May 08 and May 13.

4D Molecular Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:FDMT)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 3.63% of 4D Molecular Therapeutics Inc shares, and 87.71% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 91.02%. 4D Molecular Therapeutics Inc stock is held by 184 institutions, with Viking Global Investors, L.P. being the largest institutional investor. By Jun 29, 2023, it held 11.39% of the shares, which is about 4.79 million shares worth $86.52 million.

BVF Inc., with 9.53% or 4.01 million shares worth $72.41 million as of Jun 29, 2023, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

SPDR (R) Ser Tr-SPDR (R) S&P (R) Biotech ETF and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Aug 30, 2023. The former held 1.34 million shares worth $21.75 million, making up 3.18% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund held roughly 1.14 million shares worth around $20.59 million, which represents about 2.71% of the total shares outstanding.