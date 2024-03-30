X3 Holdings Co Ltd. (NASDAQ: XTKG) Have Dipped -33.99% YTD, Predicting What Happens Next In

X3 Holdings Co Ltd. (NASDAQ:XTKG)’s traded shares stood at 2.9 million during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 1.43. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $0.99, to imply an increase of 70.53% or $0.41 in intraday trading. The XTKG share’s 52-week high remains $26.40, putting it -2566.67% down since that peak but still an impressive 58.59% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $0.41. The company has a valuation of $4.62M, with an average of 0.52 million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 415.94K shares over the past 3 months.

X3 Holdings Co Ltd. (NASDAQ:XTKG) trade information

After registering a 70.53% upside in the last session, X3 Holdings Co Ltd. (XTKG) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 1.0000, jumping 70.53% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 57.13%, and 17.88% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is -33.99%. Short interest in X3 Holdings Co Ltd. (NASDAQ:XTKG) saw shorts transact 0.48 million shares and set a 0.59 days time to cover.

XTKG Dividends

X3 Holdings Co Ltd. has its next earnings report out in April. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. X3 Holdings Co Ltd. has a forward dividend ratio of 0, with the share yield ticking at 0.00% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

X3 Holdings Co Ltd. (NASDAQ:XTKG)’s Major holders

X3 Holdings Co Ltd. insiders hold 0.16% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 0.10% of the shares at 0.10% float percentage. In total, 0.10% institutions holds shares in the company.