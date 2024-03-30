Wimi Hologram Cloud Inc ADR (NASDAQ: WIMI) Has Gained 12.10% Year-To-Date (YTD): Any Trouble Coming?

Wimi Hologram Cloud Inc ADR (NASDAQ:WIMI)’s traded shares stood at 1.31 million during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 1.31. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $0.91, to imply an increase of 6.60% or $0.06 in intraday trading. The WIMI share’s 52-week high remains $1.87, putting it -105.49% down since that peak but still an impressive 38.46% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $0.56. The company has a valuation of $69.60M, with an average of 6.75 million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 3.34 million shares over the past 3 months.

Wimi Hologram Cloud Inc ADR (NASDAQ:WIMI) trade information

After registering a 6.60% upside in the last session, Wimi Hologram Cloud Inc ADR (WIMI) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 1.0400, jumping 6.60% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 1.53%, and -19.65% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is 12.10%. Short interest in Wimi Hologram Cloud Inc ADR (NASDAQ:WIMI) saw shorts transact 1.34 million shares and set a 0.24 days time to cover.

Wimi Hologram Cloud Inc ADR (WIMI) estimates and forecasts

The rating firms project that company’s revenue will grow 31.20% compared to the previous financial year.

WIMI Dividends

Wimi Hologram Cloud Inc ADR has its next earnings report out on September 22. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. Wimi Hologram Cloud Inc ADR has a forward dividend ratio of 0, with the share yield ticking at 0.00% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

Wimi Hologram Cloud Inc ADR (NASDAQ:WIMI)’s Major holders

Wimi Hologram Cloud Inc ADR insiders hold 0.00% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 10.63% of the shares at 10.63% float percentage. In total, 10.63% institutions holds shares in the company, led by Renaissance Technologies, LLC. As of Jun 29, 2023, the company held over 0.35 million shares (or 0.45% of shares), all amounting to roughly $0.38 million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Gsa Capital Partners Llp with 0.2 million shares, or about 0.26% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Jun 29, 2023, these shares were worth $0.22 million.

We also have Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index Fund and DFA Investment Dimensions-Emerging Markets Social Core Equity as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the Wimi Hologram Cloud Inc ADR (WIMI) shares. Going by data provided on May 30, 2023, Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index Fund holds roughly 28988.0 shares. This is just over 0.04% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $26668.0. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 27292.0, or 0.04% of the shares, all valued at about 31931.0.