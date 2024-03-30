Why Volcon Inc (NASDAQ: VLCN) Should Be Included On Your Watchlist

Volcon Inc (NASDAQ:VLCN)’s traded shares stood at 1.03 million during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting -0.96. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $0.68, to imply a decrease of -0.01% or $0.0 in intraday trading. The VLCN share’s 52-week high remains $378.00, putting it -55488.24% down since that peak but still an impressive 17.65% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $0.56. The company has a valuation of $0.20M, with an average of 1.27 million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 3.96 million shares over the past 3 months.

Volcon Inc (NASDAQ:VLCN) trade information

After registering a -0.01% downside in the last session, Volcon Inc (VLCN) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 0.7381, dropping -0.01% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is -6.86%, and -43.80% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is -84.75%. Short interest in Volcon Inc (NASDAQ:VLCN) saw shorts transact 0.2 million shares and set a 0.02 days time to cover.

Volcon Inc (VLCN) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing Volcon Inc share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has underperformed competitors. Volcon Inc (VLCN) shares are -99.26% down over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate lower than industry average at -1.86% against 11.50%. The rating firms project that company’s revenue will shrink -28.30% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue forecast for the current quarter as set by 1 analysts is $1.08 million.

VLCN Dividends

Volcon Inc has its next earnings report out in April. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. Volcon Inc has a forward dividend ratio of 0, with the share yield ticking at 0.00% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

Volcon Inc (NASDAQ:VLCN)’s Major holders

Volcon Inc insiders hold 2.57% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 1.83% of the shares at 1.88% float percentage. In total, 1.83% institutions holds shares in the company, led by Vanguard Group Inc. As of Jun 29, 2023, the company held over 0.1 million shares (or 0.31% of shares), all amounting to roughly $0.29 million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Walleye Capital LLC with 36911.0 shares, or about 0.12% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Jun 29, 2023, these shares were worth $0.11 million.

We also have Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the Volcon Inc (VLCN) shares. Going by data provided on Jun 29, 2023, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund holds roughly 72527.0 shares. This is just over 0.23% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $0.21 million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 28054.0, or 0.09% of the shares, all valued at about 79911.0.