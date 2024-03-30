Why Lithium Americas Corp (NewCo) (NYSE: LAC) Is Worth Including On Your Watchlist

Lithium Americas Corp (NewCo) (NYSE:LAC)’s traded shares stood at 2.1 million during the last session. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $6.72, to imply a decrease of -0.30% or -$0.02 in intraday trading. The LAC share’s 52-week high remains $12.38, putting it -84.23% down since that peak but still an impressive 43.3% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $3.81. The company has a valuation of $1.09B, with an average of 5.44 million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 3.52 million shares over the past 3 months.

Lithium Americas Corp (NewCo) (NYSE:LAC) trade information

After registering a -0.30% downside in the last session, Lithium Americas Corp (NewCo) (LAC) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 7.41, dropping -0.30% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 4.84%, and 41.18% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is 5.00%. Short interest in Lithium Americas Corp (NewCo) (NYSE:LAC) saw shorts transact 17.34 million shares and set a 3.9 days time to cover.

Lithium Americas Corp (NewCo) (LAC) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing Lithium Americas Corp (NewCo) share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has underperformed competitors.

LAC Dividends

Lithium Americas Corp (NewCo) has its next earnings report out between March 29 and April 02. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. Lithium Americas Corp (NewCo) has a forward dividend ratio of 0, with the share yield ticking at 0.00% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

Lithium Americas Corp (NewCo) (NYSE:LAC)’s Major holders

Lithium Americas Corp (NewCo) insiders hold 0.38% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 25.24% of the shares at 25.34% float percentage. In total, 25.24% institutions holds shares in the company.