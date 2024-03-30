Why EZGO Technologies Ltd (NASDAQ: EZGO) Is Worth A Spot On Your Watchlist

EZGO Technologies Ltd (NASDAQ:EZGO)’s traded shares stood at 3.07 million during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 1.93. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $0.07, to imply an increase of 8.21% or $0.01 in intraday trading. The EZGO share’s 52-week high remains $2.77, putting it -3857.14% down since that peak but still an impressive 28.57% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $0.05. The company has a valuation of $6.67M, with an average of 2.93 million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 2.31 million shares over the past 3 months.

EZGO Technologies Ltd (NASDAQ:EZGO) trade information

After registering a 8.21% upside in the last session, EZGO Technologies Ltd (EZGO) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 0.0796, jumping 8.21% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is -17.73%, and -26.70% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is -42.70%. Short interest in EZGO Technologies Ltd (NASDAQ:EZGO) saw shorts transact 1.1 million shares and set a 0.62 days time to cover.

EZGO Dividends

EZGO Technologies Ltd has its next earnings report out on January 26. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. EZGO Technologies Ltd has a forward dividend ratio of 0, with the share yield ticking at 0.00% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

EZGO Technologies Ltd (NASDAQ:EZGO)’s Major holders

EZGO Technologies Ltd insiders hold 6.98% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 1.41% of the shares at 1.51% float percentage. In total, 1.41% institutions holds shares in the company, led by Renaissance Technologies, LLC. As of Dec 30, 2023, the company held over 0.74 million shares (or 0.72% of shares), all amounting to roughly $48482.0.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Geode Capital Management, LLC with 0.46 million shares, or about 0.45% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Dec 30, 2023, these shares were worth $30265.0.

We also have Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index Fund and Tidal Tr II-Carbon Collective Climate Solutions U.S. Equity ETF as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the EZGO Technologies Ltd (EZGO) shares. Going by data provided on Jan 30, 2024, Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index Fund holds roughly 0.46 million shares. This is just over 0.45% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $30265.0. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 2058.0, or 0.00% of the shares, all valued at about 135.0.