What Could Change After Cyngn Inc (NASDAQ: CYN) Gains 29.41% From The High-Point?

Cyngn Inc (NASDAQ:CYN)’s traded shares stood at 1.52 million during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting -2.02. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $0.17, to imply a decrease of -3.65% or $0.0 in intraday trading. The CYN share’s 52-week high remains $1.38, putting it -711.76% down since that peak but still an impressive 29.41% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $0.12. The company has a valuation of $13.68M, with an average of 4.55 million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 10.43 million shares over the past 3 months.

Cyngn Inc (NASDAQ:CYN) trade information

After registering a -3.65% downside in the last session, Cyngn Inc (CYN) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 0.1750, dropping -3.65% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 2.28%, and -8.98% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is 14.86%. Short interest in Cyngn Inc (NASDAQ:CYN) saw shorts transact 2.1 million shares and set a 0.42 days time to cover.

Cyngn Inc (CYN) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing Cyngn Inc share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has outperformed competitors. Cyngn Inc (CYN) shares are -62.69% down over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate higher than industry average at 50.88% against 15.50%. Revenue is forecast to grow 60.00% this quarter before jumping 58.80% for the next one. The rating firms project that company’s revenue will grow 115.60% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue forecast for the current quarter as set by 1 analysts is $360k. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending Jun 2024, a total of 1 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $540k.Earnings reports from the last fiscal year show that sales brought in $872k and $551k respectively in the corresponding quarters. In this case, analysts estimate current quarter sales to fall -58.70% before dropping -2.00% in the following quarter.

CYN Dividends

Cyngn Inc has its next earnings report out between May 10 and May 14. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. Cyngn Inc has a forward dividend ratio of 0, with the share yield ticking at 0.00% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.