Veritone Inc (NASDAQ:VERI) Is Worth Considering At $5.26

Veritone Inc (NASDAQ:VERI)’s traded shares stood at 4.09 million during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 2.99. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $5.26, to imply a decrease of -8.68% or -$0.5 in intraday trading. The VERI share’s 52-week high remains $6.99, putting it -32.89% down since that peak but still an impressive 71.86% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $1.48. The company has a valuation of $195.30M, with an average of 6.72 million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 2.11 million shares over the past 3 months.

Veritone Inc (NASDAQ:VERI) trade information

After registering a -8.68% downside in the last session, Veritone Inc (VERI) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 6.99, dropping -8.68% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 43.32%, and 157.21% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is 190.61%. Short interest in Veritone Inc (NASDAQ:VERI) saw shorts transact 6.2 million shares and set a 1.88 days time to cover.

Veritone Inc (VERI) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing Veritone Inc share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has outperformed competitors. Veritone Inc (VERI) shares are 109.56% up over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate higher than industry average at 64.36% against 16.90%. Revenue is forecast to grow 19.20% this quarter before jumping 71.40% for the next one. The rating firms project that company’s revenue will grow 6.50% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue forecast for the current quarter as set by 2 analysts is $30.71 million. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending Jun 2024, a total of 2 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $30.25 million.Earnings reports from the last fiscal year show that sales brought in $29.79 million and $29.07 million respectively in the corresponding quarters. In this case, analysts estimate current quarter sales to rise 3.10% before jumping 4.10% in the following quarter.

VERI Dividends

Veritone Inc has its next earnings report out between April 30 and May 06. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. Veritone Inc has a forward dividend ratio of 0, with the share yield ticking at 0.00% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

Veritone Inc (NASDAQ:VERI)’s Major holders

Veritone Inc insiders hold 14.68% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 37.17% of the shares at 43.56% float percentage. In total, 37.17% institutions holds shares in the company, led by Vanguard Group Inc. As of Jun 29, 2023, the company held over 2.46 million shares (or 6.65% of shares), all amounting to roughly $9.64 million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Banta Asset Management, LP with 2.34 million shares, or about 6.33% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Jun 29, 2023, these shares were worth $9.18 million.

We also have Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and iShares Russell 2000 ETF as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the Veritone Inc (VERI) shares. Going by data provided on Jun 29, 2023, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund holds roughly 1.14 million shares. This is just over 3.07% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $4.46 million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 0.69 million, or 1.87% of the shares, all valued at about 2.12 million.