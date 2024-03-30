Ventyx Biosciences Inc (NASDAQ: VTYX) Has Gained 122.67% Year-To-Date (YTD): Any Trouble Coming?

Ventyx Biosciences Inc (NASDAQ:VTYX)’s traded shares stood at 2.2 million during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 0.29. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $5.50, to imply a decrease of -5.25% or -$0.3 in intraday trading. The VTYX share’s 52-week high remains $40.58, putting it -637.82% down since that peak but still an impressive 66.0% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $1.87. The company has a valuation of $325.88M, with an average of 1.46 million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 4.39 million shares over the past 3 months.

Ventyx Biosciences Inc (NASDAQ:VTYX) trade information

After registering a -5.25% downside in the last session, Ventyx Biosciences Inc (VTYX) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 7.36, dropping -5.25% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is -25.17%, and -29.21% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is 122.67%. Short interest in Ventyx Biosciences Inc (NASDAQ:VTYX) saw shorts transact 9.45 million shares and set a 1 days time to cover.

Ventyx Biosciences Inc (VTYX) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing Ventyx Biosciences Inc share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has outperformed competitors. Ventyx Biosciences Inc (VTYX) shares are -83.88% down over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate higher than industry average at 22.73% against 13.00%. Revenue is forecast to shrink -1.50% this quarter before jumping 29.70% for the next one.

VTYX Dividends

Ventyx Biosciences Inc has its next earnings report out on February 27. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. Ventyx Biosciences Inc has a forward dividend ratio of 0, with the share yield ticking at 0.00% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

Ventyx Biosciences Inc (NASDAQ:VTYX)’s Major holders

Ventyx Biosciences Inc insiders hold 3.17% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 84.46% of the shares at 87.22% float percentage. In total, 84.46% institutions holds shares in the company, led by FMR, LLC. As of Jun 29, 2023, the company held over 8.55 million shares (or 14.57% of shares), all amounting to roughly $280.55 million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Price (T.Rowe) Associates Inc with 3.95 million shares, or about 6.73% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Jun 29, 2023, these shares were worth $129.54 million.

We also have Smallcap World Fund and Price (T.Rowe) New Horizons Fund as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the Ventyx Biosciences Inc (VTYX) shares. Going by data provided on Jun 29, 2023, Smallcap World Fund holds roughly 2.73 million shares. This is just over 4.65% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $89.47 million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 1.65 million, or 2.81% of the shares, all valued at about 54.06 million.