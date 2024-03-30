TRACON Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ: TCON) Has Succeeded In Gaining Momentum In 2024, The Stock Is Up 145.46% YTD

TRACON Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:TCON)’s traded shares stood at 3.01 million during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 0.92. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $0.43, to imply an increase of 4.80% or $0.02 in intraday trading. The TCON share’s 52-week high remains $2.19, putting it -409.3% down since that peak but still an impressive 69.77% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $0.13. The company has a valuation of $19.56M, with an average of 5.46 million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 2.93 million shares over the past 3 months.

TRACON Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:TCON) trade information

After registering a 4.80% upside in the last session, TRACON Pharmaceuticals Inc (TCON) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 0.5500, jumping 4.80% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is -1.65%, and 146.73% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is 145.46%. Short interest in TRACON Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:TCON) saw shorts transact 1.9 million shares and set a 0.38 days time to cover.

TRACON Pharmaceuticals Inc (TCON) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing TRACON Pharmaceuticals Inc share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has underperformed competitors. TRACON Pharmaceuticals Inc (TCON) shares are 125.03% up over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate lower than industry average at -81.82% against 13.00%. Revenue is forecast to grow 83.30% this quarter before jumping 75.00% for the next one.

TCON Dividends

TRACON Pharmaceuticals Inc has its next earnings report out between May 08 and May 13. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. TRACON Pharmaceuticals Inc has a forward dividend ratio of 0, with the share yield ticking at 0.00% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

TRACON Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:TCON)’s Major holders

TRACON Pharmaceuticals Inc insiders hold 2.59% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 11.87% of the shares at 12.19% float percentage. In total, 11.87% institutions holds shares in the company, led by Opaleye Management Inc.. As of Jun 29, 2023, the company held over 4.76 million shares (or 15.52% of shares), all amounting to roughly $1.39 million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Ikarian Capital, LLC with 2.77 million shares, or about 9.01% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Jun 29, 2023, these shares were worth $0.8 million.

We also have Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the TRACON Pharmaceuticals Inc (TCON) shares. Going by data provided on Jun 29, 2023, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund holds roughly 0.48 million shares. This is just over 1.56% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $0.14 million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 0.26 million, or 0.86% of the shares, all valued at about 76466.0.