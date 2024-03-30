This Week’s -20.98% Loss In AERWINS Technologies Inc (NASDAQ: AWIN) Taught Us Something New

AERWINS Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:AWIN)’s traded shares stood at 3.26 million during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 0.16. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $0.06, to imply a decrease of -12.90% or -$0.01 in intraday trading. The AWIN share’s 52-week high remains $1.06, putting it -1666.67% down since that peak but still an impressive -16.67% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $0.07. The company has a valuation of $4.06M, with an average of 0.76 million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 905.26K shares over the past 3 months.

AERWINS Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:AWIN) trade information

After registering a -12.90% downside in the last session, AERWINS Technologies Inc (AWIN) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 0.0860, dropping -12.90% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is -20.98%, and -31.21% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is -57.14%. Short interest in AERWINS Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:AWIN) saw shorts transact 0.55 million shares and set a 0.59 days time to cover.

Revenue forecast for the current quarter as set by 1 analysts is $1.27 million. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending Jun 2023, a total of 1 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $1.14 million.

AWIN Dividends

AERWINS Technologies Inc has its next earnings report out in April. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. AERWINS Technologies Inc has a forward dividend ratio of 0, with the share yield ticking at 0.00% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

AERWINS Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:AWIN)’s Major holders

AERWINS Technologies Inc insiders hold 33.30% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 2.59% of the shares at 3.89% float percentage. In total, 2.59% institutions holds shares in the company, led by Walleye Capital LLC. As of Jun 29, 2023, the company held over 0.16 million shares (or 0.25% of shares), all amounting to roughly $66888.0.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is First Foundation Advisors with 0.15 million shares, or about 0.24% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Jun 29, 2023, these shares were worth $63000.0.

Going by data provided on Jul 30, 2023, Victory Portfolios III-Victory Extended Market Index Fd holds roughly 4304.0 shares. This is just over 0.01% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $1308.0