This Is A Time To Invest In Rigetti Computing Inc (NASDAQ: RGTI)

Rigetti Computing Inc (NASDAQ:RGTI)’s traded shares stood at 4.14 million during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 2.44. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $1.53, to imply a decrease of -0.65% or -$0.01 in intraday trading. The RGTI share’s 52-week high remains $3.43, putting it -124.18% down since that peak but still an impressive 76.47% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $0.36. The company has a valuation of $242.02M, with an average of 7.12 million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 6.76 million shares over the past 3 months.

Rigetti Computing Inc (NASDAQ:RGTI) trade information

After registering a -0.65% downside in the last session, Rigetti Computing Inc (RGTI) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 1.7300, dropping -0.65% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is -9.47%, and -23.88% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is 55.35%. Short interest in Rigetti Computing Inc (NASDAQ:RGTI) saw shorts transact 13.55 million shares and set a 1.24 days time to cover.

Rigetti Computing Inc (RGTI) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing Rigetti Computing Inc share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has outperformed competitors. Rigetti Computing Inc (RGTI) shares are 7.75% up over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate higher than industry average at 37.74% against 13.80%. Revenue is forecast to grow 42.10% this quarter before jumping 15.40% for the next one. The rating firms project that company’s revenue will grow 34.10% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue forecast for the current quarter as set by 4 analysts is $3.24 million. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending Jun 2024, a total of 4 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $3.61 million.

RGTI Dividends

Rigetti Computing Inc has its next earnings report out between May 09 and May 13. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. Rigetti Computing Inc has a forward dividend ratio of 0, with the share yield ticking at 0.00% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

Rigetti Computing Inc (NASDAQ:RGTI)’s Major holders

Rigetti Computing Inc insiders hold 5.14% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 38.40% of the shares at 40.48% float percentage. In total, 38.40% institutions holds shares in the company, led by Deer Management Co. LLC. As of Jun 29, 2023, the company held over 21.58 million shares (or 16.23% of shares), all amounting to roughly $25.36 million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is EDBI Pte Ltd. with 4.29 million shares, or about 3.22% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Jun 29, 2023, these shares were worth $5.04 million.

We also have Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and ETF Series Solutions-Defiance Quantum ETF as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the Rigetti Computing Inc (RGTI) shares. Going by data provided on Jun 29, 2023, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund holds roughly 2.95 million shares. This is just over 2.22% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $3.46 million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 1.94 million, or 1.46% of the shares, all valued at about 2.28 million.