This Is A Time To Invest In Alx Oncology Holdings Inc (NASDAQ: ALXO)

Alx Oncology Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:ALXO)’s traded shares stood at 1.18 million during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 1.59. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $11.15, to imply a decrease of -2.28% or -$0.26 in intraday trading. The ALXO share’s 52-week high remains $17.42, putting it -56.23% down since that peak but still an impressive 64.66% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $3.94. The company has a valuation of $559.17M, with an average of 0.45 million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 368.64K shares over the past 3 months.

Alx Oncology Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:ALXO) trade information

After registering a -2.28% downside in the last session, Alx Oncology Holdings Inc (ALXO) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 12.38, dropping -2.28% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is -10.87%, and -23.16% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is -25.12%. Short interest in Alx Oncology Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:ALXO) saw shorts transact 2.91 million shares and set a 6.3 days time to cover.

Alx Oncology Holdings Inc (ALXO) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing Alx Oncology Holdings Inc share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has underperformed competitors. Alx Oncology Holdings Inc (ALXO) shares are 134.24% up over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate lower than industry average at 10.96% against 13.00%.

ALXO Dividends

Alx Oncology Holdings Inc has its next earnings report out between March 07 and March 11. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. Alx Oncology Holdings Inc has a forward dividend ratio of 0, with the share yield ticking at 0.00% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

Alx Oncology Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:ALXO)’s Major holders

Alx Oncology Holdings Inc insiders hold 2.71% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 97.66% of the shares at 100.38% float percentage. In total, 97.66% institutions holds shares in the company, led by venBio Partners LLC. As of Jun 29, 2023, the company held over 9.7 million shares (or 23.57% of shares), all amounting to roughly $72.85 million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is FMR, LLC with 6.13 million shares, or about 14.90% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Jun 29, 2023, these shares were worth $46.04 million.

We also have Fidelity Advisor Biotechnology Fund and Fidelity Select Portfolios – Biotechnology as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the Alx Oncology Holdings Inc (ALXO) shares. Going by data provided on Jul 30, 2023, Fidelity Advisor Biotechnology Fund holds roughly 1.35 million shares. This is just over 3.28% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $8.25 million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 1.14 million, or 2.76% of the shares, all valued at about 4.84 million.