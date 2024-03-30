This Is A Time To Build A Position In Caribou Biosciences Inc (NASDAQ: CRBU)

Caribou Biosciences Inc (NASDAQ:CRBU)’s traded shares stood at 1.35 million during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 2.48. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $5.14, to imply an increase of 0.39% or $0.02 in intraday trading. The CRBU share’s 52-week high remains $8.59, putting it -67.12% down since that peak but still an impressive 33.07% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $3.44. The company has a valuation of $464.19M, with an average of 1.54 million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 1.64 million shares over the past 3 months.

Caribou Biosciences Inc (NASDAQ:CRBU) trade information

After registering a 0.39% upside in the last session, Caribou Biosciences Inc (CRBU) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 5.61, jumping 0.39% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is -2.10%, and -36.07% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is -10.30%. Short interest in Caribou Biosciences Inc (NASDAQ:CRBU) saw shorts transact 10.07 million shares and set a 5.95 days time to cover.

Caribou Biosciences Inc (CRBU) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing Caribou Biosciences Inc share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has underperformed competitors. Caribou Biosciences Inc (CRBU) shares are 9.59% up over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate lower than industry average at -28.26% against 13.00%. Revenue is forecast to grow 13.00% this quarter before jumping 12.50% for the next one. The rating firms project that company’s revenue will shrink -64.40% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue forecast for the current quarter as set by 5 analysts is $2.9 million. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending Jun 2024, a total of 5 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $2.98 million.Earnings reports from the last fiscal year show that sales brought in $3.5 million and $3.75 million respectively in the corresponding quarters. In this case, analysts estimate current quarter sales to fall -17.20% before dropping -20.60% in the following quarter.

An assessment of the company’s 5-year growth patterns shows that annual earnings shrunk an estimated -37.16% for the past 5-year period. While 2024 is set for a -26.40% return in earnings, projections for the next 5 years are at 14.50% annually.

CRBU Dividends

Caribou Biosciences Inc has its next earnings report out in April. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. Caribou Biosciences Inc has a forward dividend ratio of 0, with the share yield ticking at 0.00% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

Caribou Biosciences Inc (NASDAQ:CRBU)’s Major holders

Caribou Biosciences Inc insiders hold 12.42% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 80.33% of the shares at 91.73% float percentage. In total, 80.33% institutions holds shares in the company, led by Pfm Health Sciences, Lp. As of Jun 29, 2023, the company held over 5.57 million shares (or 6.31% of shares), all amounting to roughly $23.68 million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Blackrock Inc. with 4.76 million shares, or about 5.40% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Jun 29, 2023, these shares were worth $20.25 million.

We also have Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and iShares Russell 2000 ETF as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the Caribou Biosciences Inc (CRBU) shares. Going by data provided on Jun 29, 2023, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund holds roughly 1.48 million shares. This is just over 1.68% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $6.29 million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 1.32 million, or 1.50% of the shares, all valued at about 7.8 million.