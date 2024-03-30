There Has Been A -7.58% Decline For Aurora Cannabis Inc (NASDAQ: ACB). So What’s Next?

Aurora Cannabis Inc (NASDAQ:ACB)’s traded shares stood at 9.83 million during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 2.37. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $4.39, to imply a decrease of -7.58% or -$0.36 in intraday trading. The ACB share’s 52-week high remains $11.50, putting it -161.96% down since that peak but still an impressive 35.31% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $2.84. The company has a valuation of $69.05M, with an average of 6.82 million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 1.67 million shares over the past 3 months.

Aurora Cannabis Inc (NASDAQ:ACB) trade information

After registering a -7.58% downside in the last session, Aurora Cannabis Inc (ACB) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 4.99, dropping -7.58% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 14.32%, and 35.91% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is -7.81%. Short interest in Aurora Cannabis Inc (NASDAQ:ACB) saw shorts transact 3.82 million shares and set a 3.04 days time to cover.

Aurora Cannabis Inc (ACB) estimates and forecasts

Revenue is forecast to grow 88.40% this quarter before jumping 88.70% for the next one.

Revenue forecast for the current quarter as set by 4 analysts is $51.6 million. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending Jun 2024, a total of 3 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $63.23 million.

ACB Dividends

Aurora Cannabis Inc has its next earnings report out between June 12 and June 17. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. Aurora Cannabis Inc has a forward dividend ratio of 0, with the share yield ticking at 0.00% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

Aurora Cannabis Inc (NASDAQ:ACB)’s Major holders

Aurora Cannabis Inc insiders hold 0.01% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 6.96% of the shares at 6.96% float percentage. In total, 6.96% institutions holds shares in the company, led by Verition Fund Management, LLC. As of Jun 29, 2023, the company held over 12.34 million shares (or 2.60% of shares), all amounting to roughly $6.6 million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is ETF Managers Group, LLC with 8.35 million shares, or about 1.76% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Mar 30, 2023, these shares were worth $5.82 million.

We also have ETF Managers Tr-EFTMG Alternative Harvest ETF and Global X Fds-The Global X Cannabis ETF as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the Aurora Cannabis Inc (ACB) shares. Going by data provided on Jun 29, 2023, ETF Managers Tr-EFTMG Alternative Harvest ETF holds roughly 11.39 million shares. This is just over 2.40% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $6.09 million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 2.89 million, or 0.61% of the shares, all valued at about 1.69 million.