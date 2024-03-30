Taysha Gene Therapies Inc (NASDAQ:TSHA) Plunging -3.37% In 6 Months – Here’s What To Expect

Taysha Gene Therapies Inc (NASDAQ:TSHA)’s traded shares stood at 3.01 million during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 0.28. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $2.87, to imply a decrease of -9.46% or -$0.3 in intraday trading. The TSHA share’s 52-week high remains $3.89, putting it -35.54% down since that peak but still an impressive 82.58% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $0.50. The company has a valuation of $536.75M, with an average of 5.72 million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 2.73 million shares over the past 3 months.

Taysha Gene Therapies Inc (NASDAQ:TSHA) trade information

After registering a -9.46% downside in the last session, Taysha Gene Therapies Inc (TSHA) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 3.43, dropping -9.46% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is -7.42%, and 8.71% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is 62.15%. Short interest in Taysha Gene Therapies Inc (NASDAQ:TSHA) saw shorts transact 15.81 million shares and set a 4.8 days time to cover.

Taysha Gene Therapies Inc (TSHA) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing Taysha Gene Therapies Inc share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has outperformed competitors. Taysha Gene Therapies Inc (TSHA) shares are -3.37% down over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate higher than industry average at 54.17% against 22.80%. Revenue is forecast to grow 60.70% this quarter before jumping 71.10% for the next one. The rating firms project that company’s revenue will shrink -45.00% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue forecast for the current quarter as set by 7 analysts is $2.13 million. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending Jun 2024, a total of 7 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $2.13 million.Earnings reports from the last fiscal year show that sales brought in $4.71 million and $2.4 million respectively in the corresponding quarters. In this case, analysts estimate current quarter sales to fall -54.70% before dropping -11.10% in the following quarter.

TSHA Dividends

Taysha Gene Therapies Inc has its next earnings report out between May 09 and May 13. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. Taysha Gene Therapies Inc has a forward dividend ratio of 0, with the share yield ticking at 0.00% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

Taysha Gene Therapies Inc (NASDAQ:TSHA)’s Major holders

Taysha Gene Therapies Inc insiders hold 24.77% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 69.75% of the shares at 92.71% float percentage. In total, 69.75% institutions holds shares in the company, led by Vanguard Group Inc. As of Jun 29, 2023, the company held over 1.59 million shares (or 0.85% of shares), all amounting to roughly $1.05 million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Tybourne Capital Management (HK) Limited with 1.5 million shares, or about 0.80% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Jun 29, 2023, these shares were worth $0.99 million.

We also have Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Fidelity Select Portfolios – Biotechnology as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the Taysha Gene Therapies Inc (TSHA) shares. Going by data provided on Jun 29, 2023, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund holds roughly 1.16 million shares. This is just over 0.62% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $0.77 million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 0.81 million, or 0.43% of the shares, all valued at about 2.6 million.