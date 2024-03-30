Sutro Biopharma Inc (NASDAQ: STRO) Up 31.70% YTD: Any Troubles Ahead?

Sutro Biopharma Inc (NASDAQ:STRO)’s traded shares stood at 3.14 million during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 0.94. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $5.65, to imply an increase of 14.60% or $0.72 in intraday trading. The STRO share’s 52-week high remains $6.11, putting it -8.14% down since that peak but still an impressive 64.42% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $2.01. The company has a valuation of $352.79M, with an average of 1.48 million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 894.23K shares over the past 3 months.

Sutro Biopharma Inc (NASDAQ:STRO) trade information

After registering a 14.60% upside in the last session, Sutro Biopharma Inc (STRO) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 6.13, jumping 14.60% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 61.89%, and 11.00% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is 31.70%. Short interest in Sutro Biopharma Inc (NASDAQ:STRO) saw shorts transact 2.32 million shares and set a 2.68 days time to cover.

Sutro Biopharma Inc (STRO) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing Sutro Biopharma Inc share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has underperformed competitors. Sutro Biopharma Inc (STRO) shares are 68.15% up over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate lower than industry average at -80.63% against 13.00%. Revenue is forecast to shrink -10.60% this quarter before falling -48.40% for the next one. The rating firms project that company’s revenue will shrink -71.90% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue forecast for the current quarter as set by 8 analysts is $10.33 million. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending Jun 2024, a total of 8 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $10.42 million.Earnings reports from the last fiscal year show that sales brought in $12.67 million and $10.41 million respectively in the corresponding quarters. In this case, analysts estimate current quarter sales to fall -18.50% before jumping 0.10% in the following quarter.

An assessment of the company’s 5-year growth patterns shows that annual earnings grew an estimated 21.96% for the past 5-year period. While 2024 is set for a -120.67% return in earnings, projections for the next 5 years are at -12.88% annually.

STRO Dividends

Sutro Biopharma Inc has its next earnings report out in April. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. Sutro Biopharma Inc has a forward dividend ratio of 0, with the share yield ticking at 0.00% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

Sutro Biopharma Inc (NASDAQ:STRO)’s Major holders

Sutro Biopharma Inc insiders hold 1.15% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 95.25% of the shares at 96.36% float percentage. In total, 95.25% institutions holds shares in the company, led by Blackrock Inc.. As of Jun 29, 2023, the company held over 6.01 million shares (or 9.93% of shares), all amounting to roughly $27.93 million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Suvretta Capital Management, LLC with 5.88 million shares, or about 9.73% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Jun 29, 2023, these shares were worth $27.36 million.

We also have Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and iShares Russell 2000 ETF as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the Sutro Biopharma Inc (STRO) shares. Going by data provided on Jun 29, 2023, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund holds roughly 1.71 million shares. This is just over 2.82% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $7.94 million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 1.36 million, or 2.24% of the shares, all valued at about 6.45 million.