Sunshine Biopharma Inc (NASDAQ: SBFM) Added 0.83 Percent In The Last Seven Days: What Lifted The Stock?

Sunshine Biopharma Inc (NASDAQ:SBFM)’s traded shares stood at 21.22 million during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting -1.09. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $0.06, to imply an increase of 6.14% or $0.0 in intraday trading. The SBFM share’s 52-week high remains $1.40, putting it -2233.33% down since that peak but still an impressive 33.33% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $0.04. The company has a valuation of $6.02M, with an average of 6.65 million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 15.50 million shares over the past 3 months.

Sunshine Biopharma Inc (NASDAQ:SBFM) trade information

After registering a 6.14% upside in the last session, Sunshine Biopharma Inc (SBFM) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 0.0630, jumping 6.14% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 0.83%, and 7.65% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is -77.72%. Short interest in Sunshine Biopharma Inc (NASDAQ:SBFM) saw shorts transact 0.97 million shares and set a 0.02 days time to cover.

Revenue forecast for the current quarter as set by 1 analysts is $7.68 million. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending Mar 2024, a total of 1 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $7 million.

SBFM Dividends

Sunshine Biopharma Inc has its next earnings report out between April 03 and April 04. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. Sunshine Biopharma Inc has a forward dividend ratio of 0, with the share yield ticking at 0.00% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

Sunshine Biopharma Inc (NASDAQ:SBFM)’s Major holders

Sunshine Biopharma Inc insiders hold 9.45% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 6.51% of the shares at 7.19% float percentage. In total, 6.51% institutions holds shares in the company, led by Armistice Capital, LLC. As of Jun 29, 2023, the company held over 2.19 million shares (or 0.42% of shares), all amounting to roughly $1.08 million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Bridgeway Capital Management, Inc. with 0.29 million shares, or about 0.06% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Jun 29, 2023, these shares were worth $0.14 million.

Going by data provided on Jun 29, 2023, Bridgeway Funds Inc-Ultra Small Company Fund holds roughly 0.29 million shares. This is just over 0.06% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $0.14 million